Keep minors out of it, PNP 7 chief tells NPA

POLICE Regional Office 7 Director Robert Quenery criticized the New People’s Army for recruiting minors, saying the group violated an international law that protects children from being used in terrorist acts.

The police official said they will tolerate any protest actions from militant groups denouncing the arrest of six alleged rebels, who were caught after what the military described as an armed encounter in Sitio Tumonon, Barangay Luyang, Mabinay, Negros Oriental last Saturday dawn.

Two of the alleged rebels were minors.

A University of the Philippines Cebu alumna was also arrested.

The UN General Assembly adopted in 2000 a convention that prohibits states or armed groups from recruiting and using anyone under 18 years old in hostilities.

Quenery said they will exercise maximum tolerance with the protesters.

Complaints for violating illegal possession of firearms and explosives were filed against the six suspected NPA members, who are detained in Negros Oriental Provincial Jail. (KAL)