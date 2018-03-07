No imminent threat in Central Visayas, PNP says

A HIGH-RANKING police official assured the public that Cebu and other provinces in Central Visayas remain safe from terrorists.

“It’s the same old news, but we are on top of the situation. There is no imminent threat in our region,” said Chief Supt. Robert Quenery, Police Regional Office 7 director.

Cebu is one of the provinces mentioned in a police memorandum about possible attacks that may be staged by Isis members.

It also stated that public places like plazas and malls in Zamboanga, Davao, Manila, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro City and cities in Northern and Southern Luzon are the other likely targets.

Quenery urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to authorities.

The document, which has circulated on social media, was reportedly issued last Feb. 27 by the Regional Intelligence Division (RID) of Police Regional Office 10 (Northern Mindanao) after receiving a text message about the threat.

The text message mentioned that Isis bomb-makers reportedly entered Mindanao by passing through Indonesia and Borneo.

They reportedly pretended to be fishermen.

An “intelligence detector patrolling the coastal way of Zamboanga” allegedly overheard the group’s conversation.

The memorandum was signed by Supt. Rodolfo Hernandez, RID chief, who ordered the provincial and city police directors to validate the information. (KAL)