Bicycle rider dies in Compostela road accident
A 57-YEAR-OLD bicycle rider died after he was hit by a van at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, on the national highway in Sitio Hika, Barangay Poblacion, Compostela town, Cebu.
Police identified the fatality as Celso Reynes Quiros Jr., who succumbed to multiple injuries in the head and other parts of his body.
Investigation showed Quiros was on southbound lane before he met the accident.
A GT Express van-for-hire driven by Hermie Pacer was on the opposite lane.
When Quiros was near his residence in Hika, he turned his bicycle and crossed the highway.
Pacer, who was traveling fast, failed to evade Quiros and hit him.
The van then hit a motorcycle driven by Reynel Ano-os Tajor, who sustained minor injuries.
Quiros was rushed to Cebu Provincial Hospital in Danao City, but he did not make it alive.
Pacer surrendered to the police and he will face reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and physical injury if he cannot reach a settlement. (KAL/SunStar Cebu)
