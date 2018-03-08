Lapu-Lapu gets tough on driving motorbikes while in slippers

LAPU-LAPU City Mayor Paz Radaza ordered the City Traffic Management System (CTMS) to exert more effort in running after traffic violators, particularly those who fail to wear the right helmet, those who drive with loud motorcycle pipes, and those who drive while in slippers.

CTMS head Mario Napule said it would be better if they would be authorized to issue a temporary operator’s permit (TOP) to a traffic rule violator because the current penalty of P100 is too light.

The mayor doesn’t see a need for that yet, but has asked traffic enforcers to undergo a two-day seminar, starting with a first batch today.

Forty traffic enforcers are required to attend the seminar, which the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office-Traffic Enforcement Unit will conduct.

According to Napule, the City has 70 traffic personnel assigned on field work in two shifts.

CTMS has tapped the City of Lapu-Lapu Allied Force to help manage traffic.

To show their support, Datche Expert Business Solutions donated 40 traffic vests to CTMS yesterday. (FMG)