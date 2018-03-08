Mayors ask for small town lottery regulations

SOME mayors in Cebu are urging the Provincial Government to regulate Small Town Lottery (STL) operations, saying some of those involved are in it illegally.

The mayors also called on the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to set a clearer policy and pointed out that some towns haven’t availed themselves of the sharing scheme that STL was supposed to offer.

They brought up their concern during the Provincial Board’s session last Monday.

Consolacion Mayor Teresa Alegado told PB members that legal and illegal STL operators in her town run rampant and cannot be regulated because they are not required to secure a mayor’s permit or even a business permit.

Some of these outlets in other towns are located near schools or churches, although PCSO is supposed to keep these outlets at least 100 meters away from those institutions.

Under the STL charity fund sharing scheme, cities or towns are supposed to get 10 percent of revenues, while the province will get five percent; the congressional district, 2.5 percent; and the police, five percent.

Engr. Federico Damole, PCSO Visayas general manager, said LGUs can get their STL shares from their office. However, he said they lack the personnel for STL revenue share collections from the outlets.

It’s the PCSO Central Office that is supposed to come up with STL regulations, he added. (JKV)