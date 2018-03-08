Nightmare saves laborer’s life but mishap claims pa

JUNRYL Caliwa dreamed an acacia tree was falling toward him while he slept inside the bunkhouse of a construction company with his father Carlos and more than 150 other construction workers in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City last Tuesday dawn.

Past 2 a.m., the sounds of falling steel bars startled him awake and cut his nightmare short.

He found himself lying on the walkway, still alive.

“Padulong man gyud nako ang kahoy, miligid ko. Pagligid nako mao po’y pagbagsak (I rolled away when I saw the tree falling toward me in that dream. That’s when the bunkhouse started falling),” he said.

Caliwa heard his fellow workers screaming in pain. He had wounds in his hands, but nothing more serious. The 32-year-old father of a three-month-old girl then crawled his way out.

When he failed to hear Carlos’s voice, Caliwa realized his father had been trapped. He crawled back in and discovered his 60-year-old father’s body stuck in a pile of steel bars and plywood.

“Gitabang unta nako siya, pero wala nako madala (I tried to save him, but I failed),” he said.

Rescuers later arrived and told Caliwa to let them get his father’s body. Carlos was retrieved past 6 a.m.

Last Monday, Caliwa said, his father was in a jovial mood while working in the construction site in the Cebu Business Park, not far from the bunkhouse. “Sige ra siya’g katawa (He laughed a lot),” Caliwa said.

They ate stewed fish for dinner. Afterwards, they walked together to the bunkhouse with other workers.

“Kami ra sige’g kauban sa akong papa (We always accompanied each other),” Caliwa said.

Caliwa said he slept past 10 p.m. Other survivors later told him that Carlos was in a pensive mood before he went to sleep.

“Tilimad-on na diay to nga naa’y mahitabong daotan (It was a sign something bad would happen),” Caliwa said.

When he was in his 20s, Caliwa served as an assistant to his father, a skilled carpenter whom neighbors hired to repair their houses. The Caliwas started to work in Cebu two years ago, after they were recruited by friends. They have been working for JE Abraham C. Lee Construction, which built the bunkhouse, since last year. They each received a minimum daily pay of P350.

Despite the accident, Caliwa, a high school dropout, said he will continue working in the construction industry as he has a partner and daughter to feed back home in Manjuyod, Negros Oriental.

The family has decided to bury Carlos in Barangay Salvacion in Manjuyod.

“Nagpasalamat ko sa Ginoo nga nagdamgo ko sa kahoy, pero guol lang ko kay namatay man akong amahan (I thank God for that dream about the falling tree, but I am sad that my father is dead),” he said.