Police, City Hall, DOLE probe bunkhouse accident

HOMICIDE investigators and a joint team from the Cebu City Government and the labor department will investigate the collapse of a bunkhouse that killed five workers last Tuesday.

Senior Insp. Jonathan Taneo, Homicide Section chief of the Cebu City Police Office, said that authorities will file a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide and injuries if they can prove there was negligence on the employer’s part.

Investigators will get the affidavits of the injured workers and try to figure out why and how the four-level bunkhouse collapsed.

Taneo said that his personnel will coordinate with the Office of the Building Official (OBO) in the Cebu City Government, which is also investigating the collapse of a bunkhouse that belonged to JE Abraham C. Lee Construction.

Review

He further said that the relatives of the fatalities who decided not to press charges should sign a waiver.

Meanwhile, an official from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) 7 said that the agency will jointly investigate with OBO the accident that took place in Barangay Lahug.

DOLE 7 Assistant Director Lilia Estillore said that during their meeting, they agreed that OBO will suspend the contractor’s operations, while DOLE will stop the use of similar bunkhouses in Cebu City.

OBO officials met with DOLE authorities after they found out that the contractor lacked a permit to use the bunkhouse for its workers. At least 153 workers were sleeping in the four-level bunkhouse when the accident happened before dawn last Tuesday.

Estillore said an initial investigation showed that the contractor violated Section 16.3 of Department Order No. 13 on construction safety.

Workplace conditions

This section requires that contractors must provide “equitable living accommodations for workers and for their facilities.”

“The employers shall provide potable drinking water, adequate washing facilities, and ensure humane working conditions,” Estillore said.

Any violation committed shall constitute a prima facie case of construction malperformance or grave consequence due to negligence, incompetence or malpractice, she explained.

Violators may be prosecuted under Republic Act (RA) 4566 or the Contractors Licensing Law.

DOLE 7 Director Cyril Ticao said the bunkhouse accident should serve as an eye-opener for other contractors.

Estillore also said the families of the five workers who died may file claims for benefits from the Employees Compensation Commission or go to court for damages. (EOB, KAL)