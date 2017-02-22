Editorial: Cebu City’s P4B question

MAYORS and governors, as chief executives of local government, perform juggling acts when they deal with the business community.

On one hand, they must regulate businesses by enforcing a long list of standards, which are contained in policies and rules on, among many others, zoning, building requirements, and sanitation. Public interest demands that they enforce these rules strictly but fairly. On the other hand, they need to create an environment that will encourage both domestic and foreign businesses to start or expand operations in their communities. The health of the local government’s tax base—its key source of operating funds—depends on it.

This week, a decision by Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) shows how difficult it can get for local chief executives to balance those two responsibilities, and how problems in that balancing act can cost local governments dearly. FLI’s decision to back out from its purchase of nearly 20 hectares of Cebu City’s reclaimed land will cost City Hall some P4 billion, if the decision is sustained and the City has to give back the down payment it got from the property developer in 2015.

The mayor has assured he has better plans for the property. We can only hope he does, for his and his constituents’ sake. Still, it’s wasteful to let go of that P4 billion—actual funds that can pay for urgently needed infrastructure or services—in favor of prospective benefits that the mayor or his allies have yet to brief the public about.

Government’s support is one of the yardsticks the National Competitiveness Council uses when it ranks cities, towns, and provinces in its annual competitiveness index. Local governments get rated in three broad areas or pillars: economic dynamism, government efficiency, and infrastructure. Support is one of the indicators under government efficiency.

In 2014, the index listed Cebu City as 55th in terms of government efficiency. The city fared better in 2015, placing eighth in this pillar and second place nationwide in the overall ranking. Last year, however, Cebu City slid to 18th place in government efficiency, and sixth place nationwide. It got sandwiched between Davao City, which placed fourth, and Cagayan de Oro.

Competitiveness rankings aren’t the only way to measure how business-friendly local governments are, but they help. They remind us that local government executives must also balance stability (which investors crave) and dynamism (which leads to necessary changes like better infrastructure). The chief executives of our cities and towns cannot be obsequious to business, but they can’t afford to be obnoxious either.

