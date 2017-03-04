Briones: The real McCoy

SO what is it, really?

I thought the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) 7 had no problem with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7, during a raid at the Cebu Provincial Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) earlier this week, ordering male inmates to take off all their clothes.

That it was more upset that photos of the naked inmates—yes, please stop calling them detainees because that would be an insult to all those thousands who were detained during the Marcos years—came out in the newspapers or were posted on social networking sites.

I’m sure it had nothing to do with the presidential visit.

Because, you see, it was not the first time that inmates were ordered to strip during a legitimate operation. Nor was it the first time that photos of naked inmates came out in local newspapers.

And yet, the CHR 7 is on a witch hunt.

Its chief investigator Leo Villarino announced that he would investigate PDEA 7 operatives for releasing the photos. On the very day that President Rodrigo Duterte was in Cebu for the groundbreaking of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway.

And it just so happened that Vice President Leni Robredo arrived in Cebu the next day and threw her support behind CHR 7.

Nothing suspicious about that.

Or that Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma joined the fray, and urged law enforcers to treat inmates properly “despite the nature of their crimes.”

But then Robredo and Palma are more concerned about the dignity and rights of the inmates.

The vice president said, and I quote, “asking the inmates to strip was ‘adding insult to injury’,” while the archbishop said the process puts the inmates to shame. “Put yourselves in the shoes of these people and their families,” Palma urged. “Is this the best approach?”

Good question.

However, PDEA 7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz, who assumed “full responsibility” for the move, had a better answer. According to him, the strip search was conducted for the “mutual safety” of the anti-narcotics operatives and the inmates.

After all, the CPDRC is home to 3,600 inmates. Only 229 law enforcers conducted the search. Go do the math.

At any rate, no one was hurt or shamed during the operation, Ruiz said. “Kung naay usa sa akong tauhan ang nadunggaban… kinsa may mo-explain (If one of my men was stabbed… who would answer for it?”

Even Gov. Hilario Davide III jumped to PDEA 7’s defense. He said the agency did not violate the human rights of the inmates when it asked them to strip during the greyhound operation. “It was procedural, purely to clear the facility of contraband. They were not maltreated or beaten up,” he said.

Maybe Villarino, Robredo and Palma forgot that the operation yielded 19 packs of shabu and cash amounting to P94,000, among others. And that the discovery of three cellphones inside Barok Alvaro’s cell led authorities to believe that the suspected drug lord is back to his old ways.

But then again, this whole thing was never about the strip search.

What do you think?