Libre: Beacon of truth

DO international media care so much about the Philippines for them to seek a change in leadership? That is rather a pretentious perception among some Filipinos. People of other countries have no interest in what is happening in the Philippines in the same way that they have no time to read about events in Albania or Namibia, in Montserrat or Zambia, unless some newsworthy event occurs.

While local media was controlled by the dictatorship during Martial Law, foreign correspondents reported about the Philippines because of the institutionalized corruption, the human rights violations and other excesses of the Marcoses and their cronies. I can still recall the Jingle Magazine issue that came out subsequent to the declaration of Martial Law. some of its pages were blacked out, as these may have contained “subversive” write-ups.

Foreign media attention on the Philippines came to a zenith during the period leading to the Edsa People Power Revolution. Corazon Aquino was a darling of international media and the repeated failed coup attempts against her government made her a champion of democracy. Fidel V. Ramos drew international coverage not just with his “tabako” but also for his bullheadedness in making the country an economic tiger amidst global uncertainty.

Nobody really cared so much about Joseph Estrada who squandered the gains of the previous administration, but he did catch the interest of foreign media for his incompetence and corruption that brought him out of Malacañang. There was Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, rated as among the important world leaders of her time, who held so much promise after Edsa 2 only to wallow in ignominy because of charges of corruption.

Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III was not a good copy as far as international media was concerned. Neither articulate nor passionate, Noynoy took everyone by surprise as the Philippines became the preferred investment haven, with business-oriented reforms, crackdown on corruption and no-nonsense collection of taxes.

When Rodrigo Duterte took over as president, foreign media came to town out of curiosity. As bodies started to pile up in the war on drugs, the Philippines got more attention. Add to that the President’s use of crass language and consistent US-bashing. The news that came out of the Philippines was not the ones Duterte, his handlers and supporters wanted.

While the bullying in the social media by pro-Duterte supporters persists, that can only be within the confines of the Philippines. International media cannot be pressured, and will continue to report what their correspondents observe first hand. The term “fourth estate” refers to media as a societal or political force whose influence is not consistently or officially recognized, yet it is a beacon of truth that has survived empires, kings and dictators.