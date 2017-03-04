Lim: House arrest

WHAT many have tried and failed to do, my doctor finally succeeded—put me under house arrest.

But I’ve been good—really good, mind you. A week after surgery, I told the girls I would be “good” for the next three weeks because I did not have any desire to return to the hospital, go under the knife, suffer respiratory depression again and not come back to life this time.

Oh no. That was way too exciting for me.

One of the girls pointed out, though, that my repeated declarations to be good for the next three weeks clearly showed I had no intention of being good forever—only for the next three weeks. Hmm…Freudian slip.

No, I am not in great pain. But it has not been easy. Not because of my surgery but because of my personality. Despite all my promises to be good, I’ve already taken several self-authorized furloughs—to have lunch out with the family, to go to the supermarket, the bookstore and the hair salon, to go visit someone in the hospital and to visit our stores to do some work.

But I did not visit any construction sites. I did not climb up any roofs. I did not do any housework. I give myself a pat in the back. But I am back to barking form. As I cannot personally admonish them, I am busy making memos to employees for their transgressions.

I vibered the girls today, “I’m really tired of this “resting” thing.” I’ve done everything I think I should be doing in this period of resting—sleep, eat, nap, watch TV. I feel like a bum. I don’t want to come out of this medical crisis, overweight and lazy.

I guess it’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks. It’s hard to switch from work to rest mode within hearing distance of daily problems. Despite the teleseryes, I’ve been so bored that I decided to google every medical term in my Discharge Summary/Clinical Abstract. I even looked at images of the medical procedures I underwent. Okay. So, that was a bad idea.

On my third day home from the hospital, my cousin, Riza, asked how I was, I told her I still had some pain but had already gone back to work. “I can imagine boredom giving you pain more than the operation.” She turned out to be psychic.

A few days ago, I told my sister, “You know, I guess REST is really a good thing. Every day, I actually feel better.” She rolled her eyes.

My apologies to “the ex” who called me out for failing to acknowledge his unfailing support for me during this crisis. Put it down to opioid overdose, old age or both.

My friend, Camille, bumped into someone who asked about me today. You know what I told her, Camille vibered me, “I told her Superwoman has to put her POWERS on hold as of the moment.”

I admit it’s hard to knock me out or shut me up. Only General Anesthesia works at the moment.

Thankfully, I have a doctor who has successfully put the fear of a relapse in me. I am thus determined to follow his orders and to serve my sentence completely.

What many have tried and failed to do, my doctor finally succeeded—make me obey. God truly works in mysterious ways.