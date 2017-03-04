Malilong: Gone low, going high

"FUTURE-PROOFING" is a term I first heard from former Justice secretary Alberto Agra, whose concept of public-private partnership is now the template for joint venture agreements between local government units (LGUs) and private investors.

Simply stated, it means ensuring that a contract entered into between a private entity and the government can stand the test of time, surviving changes in leadership and administration.

Avoiding veritable political minefields is a tricky exercise and, on more than a few occasions, a failed one. This is due to the nature of our politics which is based on personality instead of on ideology or principle.

Thus, while we have laws that guarantee the enforceability of contracts not only between natural but also juridical persons, the reality is that you still need the goodwill of the mayor or the governor in order to get things moving smoothly. As the saying goes, you can’t fight City Hall and, if I may add, expect to win.

Some companies are quick to make adjustments to conform to the “culture” in the new administration. Even then, they still have to hope that they have not crossed anyone wittingly or unwittingly in the past. Otherwise, there’s hell to pay.

•••

We bumped into Vice President Leni Robredo at the Park Lane Hotel yesterday morning. I asked her about the so-called Naga Leaks. “They’re resurrecting old issues against my husband,” she shrugged.

What, bring out alleged dirt against someone who could no longer defend himself in order to destroy his wife? Jesse Robredo must be turning in his grave, less for the attempt to destroy his name than for its motive and the shamelessness with which it is being carried out.

When they go low, we go high. US Democratic presidential candidate Hilary Clinton used to say that. Apparently, that strategy did not work because she lost the election. In this era of unprecedented peddling of half-truths, if not outright lies, turning the other cheek for another slap is an inadequate prescription.

Robredo said the “Naga Leaks” were meant to silence her. “They have done this before,” she told Cebu Daily News. “They did not succeed and no matter what they do, they cannot keep us quiet.”

Who “they”? The vice president should tell the people. That’s not necessarily going low.