Editorial: Media attention

DAVID Lim Jr. is finally out of the coverage frame after he posted bail for the frustrated homicide and illegal possession of ammunition cases he is facing for shooting Ephraim Nuñal, a nurse, during an altercation on the road Sunday dawn. He can already make himself scarce from the media that hounded him when he surrendered to the police and was held for “safekeeping.”

Nuñal would actually have been covered by the media the same way had he not been admitted to a private medical facility with strict entry and visitation rules. Nuñal is still undergoing treatment from his wounds, which means he still is virtually out of media reach.

Lim’s relatives and friends have complained about the media attention given to the young man. But this is not surprising considering the circumstances. For one, road rage incidents do not happen often. Also, Lim is the son of a businessman who only recently figured in a traffic accident that killed a motorcycle rider. And that businessman happens to be the brother of another businessman who is linked, unfairly perhaps, to the illegal drugs trade.

The uniqueness of his case didn’t stop there. His whereabouts were a mystery for a time before he surrendered, and the one who facilitated that surrender was no less than a Cabinet member, President Rodrigo Duterte’s special assistant. And the police seemed too obsessed with securing him, assigning fully armed elements of the Regional Special Action Force for the purpose. That gave the impression Lim was no ordinary respondent in a case.

Lim, though, is not the first one to be given the same media treatment. He can actually exchange notes with Joavan, son of former Talisay City mayor Socrates Fernandez. Joavan figured in some incidents that pushed him to the limelight for sometime. The Joavan Fernandez media coverage was also intense, especially because of perceptions the then mayor coddled him.

Intense public--and by extension media--scrutiny comes with the territory as far as those who are in a position of privilege, power and influence were concerned. As they say, you can’t have your cake and eat it, too.