Libre: Heroes

“BRATS” often refer to children of rich people who are spoiled or unruly.

In the aftermath of the road rage incident involving David Lim Jr., who comes from a prominent Filipino-Chinese family, and nurse Ephraim Nuñal, who suffered gunshot wounds, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña in a press conference issued the following statement: “No matter who you are, whether you are Ayala or Henry Sy, I don’t give a shit. If you commit a crime here, I will run after you. Whether you are David Lim, Peter Lim or David Lim Jr., it does not matter to me.”

In the ‘60s, the brats who raped actress Maggie de la Riva were convicted and executed by electric chair in 1972. These brats were Jaime G. José, Basilio Pineda, Jr., Edgardo P. Aquino and Rogelio Canal.

The Vizconde massacre in 1991 saw the conviction in the Regional Trial Court and affirmed by the Court of Appeals, of brats namely Hubert Webb, Antonio Lejano II, Hospicio Fernandez, Michael Gatchalian, Miguel Rodriguez, Peter Estrada, Joey Filart and Artemio Ventura. The Supreme Court though acquitted them in 2010 on the ground of failure of the prosecution to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

I remember in my younger days when a rich boy named “Jeffrey Chiong” terrorized Cebu City, but I cannot recall what happened to him. There were rape incidents where suspects came from some of the prominent families in Cebu but the cases faltered and were simply forgotten.

The Chiong sisters murder case (People of the Philippines vs. Francisco Juan Larrañaga et al.) that happened in 1997 involved mostly rich kids who were eventually convicted of murder.

The killing of Alona Bacolod in 2002 involved Ruben Ecleo Jr., son of the founder of the Philippine Benevolent Missionaries Association, who was found guilty of parricide and sentenced to reclusion perpetua by RTC Judge Soliver Peras in 2012. But the convicted criminal to this date remains free, as nobody has the balls to capture him.

Tomas Osmeña’s warning makes good copy and has even become more interesting with his word war with actress Ellen Adarna, who seems to insinuate that the mayor’s son, Miguel, is a brat. In fairness, Miguel has no pending case against him.

Many families have their share of brats, and society has no interest in them unless they disturb the peace or commit a crime. If the short arm of the parents cannot discipline them, the long arm of the law may.

As to David Lim Jr., this is another test on Lady Justice who is blindfolded and carries a balance and a sword. She sees not a brat but only hears of the pieces of evidence and the logic.