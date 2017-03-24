Nalzaro: Why has his stand softened?

AS the saying goes, “Only fools do not change their minds.” So the “former political has-been” is not a fool because he changed his mind. I am referring to his “hard stand” against SM Prime Holdings, one of the buyers of South Road Properties (SRP) lots.

After announcing that he would close down SM Seaside Mall at the SRP for various violations, including the underdeclaration of the mall’s basement, pavement and roof deck areas, he has softened. He said he may reconsider the plan to close the stores owned and operated by SM Prime Holdings Inc. if the management correct SM Seaside City’s construction violations.

“If they finish on time, we will not pursue the closure order. But if they will sit on it again...When you commit a violation of the zoning law, it’s one of the reasons, I can cancel your business permit,” noted.

The “violations” include the failure to comply with the mandatory setback for lands abutting a road-right-of-way and the encroachment of the 30-hectare SM Seaside complex on the SRP road, which was discovered last year following an inspection by Department of Public Works and Highways officials.

These do not include the earlier findings of City Hall engineers that the mall management underdeclared their basement, pavement and roof deck areas to avoid paying taxes.

But SM management claimed it had corrected the deficiencies.

Why has the “former political has-been” softened his stand on this matter? Nagkasabot na sila o nagka-areglohay na?

This was what I have been saying all along. The “structural violations” can be easily corrected and compromised without City Hall going to court or threatening the “violators” with closure. The last two actions are the last and extreme options.

The underdeclaration of the land areas can be compromised. Why not assess the mall management with the right tax assessment? I was informed that SM is willing to pay whatever tax liabilities it incurred as long as it will be assessed fairly. Even the non-payment of taxes can also be settled because what the government wants is to collect tax and not to jail the capitalists.

Our laws here are different from the United States. In the US, Al Capone, an alleged gang leader in Chicago, was jailed for tax evasion in the ‘40s. But had that happened here, I doubt if Al Capone would be jailed.

In a recent speech, President Rodrigo Duterte said that “tax evasion and tax liability can be compromised.” This was in connection with the case involving Mighty Cigarette Corp., whose owner was found to have unpaid excise taxes amounting to P100 billion. Duterte said the owner can be spared from criminal prosecution if he doubles the payment.

“The law allows compensation like other crimes,” the President said.

Pero unsa kahay hinungdan nga, matod pa sa taga-Cabadiangan, ang lugar ni SunStar columnist Atty. Eddie Barrita, nabali man ang hangin?