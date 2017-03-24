Wenceslao: Innocent frolic

WEEKS ago, my elementary school batch mates created a Facebook group exclusively for our use. Nobody discovered its magic until recently when we started sharing what we could recall of those innocent years. That was when the group developed a dynamism, making me realize how wonderful this technology is if handled properly.

The mind is like a bodega of memories stacked one above the other, with those recorded in the early years of our lives placed at the bottom. In this setup, recent memories are far easier to recover than those of decades ago. That explains our common complaint that our recollection of those days in City Central School in Cebu City has gone hazy.

But whatever individual limitations we have can always be overcome by the collective. When each member of the group started sharing whatever they could collect from their individual memory banks, we were able to form a bigger picture of our elementary years. The picture is not complete and may never be completed but at least whatever memories we have of those years have been enlarged.

The sharing has understandably been limited to two sections in a batch of more than 20 sections. That’s how big City Central was before the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Cebu City Government developed schools in as many barangays as they could. Still, population growth outstripped the speed with which schools were developed.

Today’s City Central School campus is facing P. del Rosario St. and it is composed of four-story buildings, proving that despite previous dispersal efforts the school’s student population has remained large. The building where we practically spent our younger years is the old one facing Osmena Blvd. If I am not mistaken, it now houses a high school and some DepEd offices.

In that place, there was mostly innocent frolic. We weren’t there only to study but also to play, after all we were but children then. One classmate chasing another. Others playing with the elevator of a building across the street. Still others going up the old wooden grandstand inside the nearby high school campus.

And yet outside, political uncertainty was starting to descend. Unrest and opposition to the presidency of Ferdinand Marcos was mounting. And little did the protesters and even the politicians knew that Marcos himself was planning to install himself as a dictator. Everything came to a head on the same year that we walked the stage to receive our symbolic diplomas.

When I look around and observe the country’s current developments, I sometimes wish I was a child again without any care in the world. I have realized following governance and politics has become a taxing undertaking. If only I wasn’t given the capacity to be concerned of how the country is being run.

Which reminds me of Intoy, who I met when I was incarcerated in the camp after my second arrest. Intoy had “cooperated” with my military captors and looked confident of his life inside. But my situation was clouded in uncertainty at that time and I still feared for my life even if my captors have loosened their hold on me. I looked at Intoy and was envious of his seeming innocence. If only I didn’t possess the capacity to worry.