Lim: Africa

EYJAFJALLAJÃ¶KULL started it all. I had my heart set for Iceland and the rest of northern Europe. Then, EyjafjallajÃ¶kull erupted and disrupted all my travel plans.

I was compelled to turn to another part of the world. I found myself looking into Africa. I had been to Egypt and Morocco but they did not seem to fit the picture of the Africa in my mind. And so I chose Kenya. The year was 2010. And it was the year I fell in love.

My Kenyan experience was life-changing--from Amboseli to Samburu to Masai Mara. In the next four years, I returned to Africa again and again. People would ask me what I found so appealing in Africa. Isn’t Africa full of disease and danger? Maybe. But to me, Africa is also a land blessed with gentle, easy-going and soft-spoken people, unforgiving yet stunning landscapes and wildlife that is simply beyond beautiful.

Needless to say, the sunsets and sunrises are spectacular. The most unforgettable road trip of my life was across Namibia. Covering roughly 3,600 kilometers, I found my favorite spots in Swakopmund and Sossusvlei. Running towards the ocean. Racing through the sand dunes. Dining by the moonlight.

Stopping the jeep in the middle of Kruger, we turned the engine off and sat submerged in total darkness. Away from civilization, we had only the stars above to guide us. The wildlife flew so close to our heads in the pitch darkness, I could feel the hair stand up at the back of my neck.

Dining by Victoria Falls. Hot air ballooning in Masai Mara. Hiking across Fish River Canyon. Navigating through the Okavango Delta. Strolling through the Kalahari. Walking into a zebra. First bush toilet experience. Naked butt caught on camera. Up close and personal with a cheetah. You almost wonder if the animal can smell your fear.

Walking through the wilderness. Tripping over the carcass of a jackal. Getting a flat tire in the midst of leopard territory. Cowering in fear inside my tent, waiting for the beast to barge in and devour me. White-water rafting in the mighty, crocodile-infested Zambezi River.

Jumping with the warriors at the Masai village. The lion kill. The mating dance. The leopard lounging on the tree. The mommy baboon cradling her baby. Wrestling with the tsetse flies in the Serengeti.

The second most unforgettable road trip of my life was from Port Elizabeth to George. You have to stop by Knysna if only to propose. It is picture-perfect. No one can say no at Knysna. But don’t take my word for it.

It’s hard to explain how I fell and fell so hard for Africa. But how do you explain the process of falling in love?

Sometimes, you set your heart out on something, completely turning a blind eye to everything else. Then, the world throws you a wild card and turns your life upside down. Don’t fret. Sometimes, EyjafjallajÃ¶kull can be a Godsend.