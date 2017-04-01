Tell it to SunStar: Northern roads and common sense

WHY are we putting four-lane highways and bridges in the north end of Cebu? Do we have traffic problems here? Or is it a different form of PORK BARREL to extract monies out of the National Government?

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), are there any inspectors working amongst you? There are roads here which are new with cracks that aren’t addressed but only filled with hot tar by DPWH employees.

Is there ary warranties or guarantees on workmanship on work done or who signs off on all these contracts given out?

There should be an inspection before signing off projects and also a 20-percent retention should be unpaid till the warrenty period is up.

The roads are cracking but only dug up and poured the same way only to crack again. There are areas that the roadway has been changed two times in three years. Common sense will tell you to correct it by improving the compaction and adding rebars to hold it together.

I have been a contractor for a long time and I know asphalt needs to be at a certain temperature when put in place and not poured when it is drizzling or raining. Maybe it’s a different kind of asphalt we have here in the Philippines.

I have been in construction for more than 40 years and have been working with Hawaiian Bitchamols doing paving work in Hawaii.

On March 31 at six in the evening, I saw with my own eyes the first thing that is a no-no in paving: putting materials down when it is raining.

I don’t know where the batching plant is but there is no one cheking temperature or conditions.

If DPWH people can’t do their jobs properly they should be replaced and put competent people to do a simple job like inspecting.

By the way, who is signing off on these projects?

Let all the people know whenever they see things that are not correct, they should BLOW THE WHISTLE for we all, as taxpayers, pay for the projects that are being implemented.

Let’s use a simple thing called COMMON SENSE.--Alfred Acopan