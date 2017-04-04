Barrita: Metro Cebu floods

A HEAVY rain early Monday morning caused flooding in Metro Cebu, turning major roads into virtual rivers.

The floods caused traffic congestion even in the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, including the ceremonial route for the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit ministerial meetings.

A song says, “Into each life some rain must fall.” But that too much rain causes floods is a no-brainer.

Andy Berame, Lapu-Lapu City disaster risk reduction officer, said no Asean ministerial meetings delegates were reported stranded by the floods.

The Asean finance meeting is ongoing in Shangri-La’s Mactan Island Resort and Spa in Lapu-Lapu City until April 8, while the defense meeting is held at the Radisson Blu Cebu, starting Monday until April 7.

Delegates were at least spared of a vision of Metro Cebu as a future “water world.”

Local officials often take the drainage problem for granted during the summer months.

The heavy rain on Monday was unexpected because the country is entering the dry summer months.

Perhaps local officials rely on the Lord’s covenant that “Never again will all life be destroyed by the waters of a flood; never again will there be a flood to destroy the earth.”

But hundreds of passengers were still stranded by the floods in Metro Cebu on Monday.

Presidential Adviser for the Misayas Michael Dino sprang into action when flooding hit Metro Cebu on July 1 last year.

There were no reports of what happened after he and Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar attended a consultative meeting on flooding in Metro Cebu with the Metro Cebu Development and Coordinating Board (MCDCB).

Well, all the children can do for now is to sing for the rain to go away and come back another day. If it rains in Metro Cebu, the floods are here to stay.