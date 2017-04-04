Wenceslao: Sta. Fe music fest

CONFLICTS between local government officials and priests are not new. Remember the late second district congressman Crisologo Abines’s rift with parish priests in Samboan town in the ‘90s? In Tudela town in the Camotes group of islands, the late mayor Demetrio Granada once accused a former parish priest there of siding with his political rivals, the Duranos.

So Sta. Fe Mayor Jose Esgana is actually not alone in his predicament. He has lashed at Fr. Roy Bucag of the Sto. Niño parish in the said town for organizing a prayer rally Saturday dawn to oppose a Municipal Government-supported music festival during the Holy Week. Sta. Fe is one of the towns in Bantayan island, a popular tourist destination in Cebu province.

What caught my attention was the threats issued by Esgana. He said he would sue Bucag for holding a rally (actually a procession-cum-protest action) without permit and for child abuse, noting that minors were allowed to join the activity. How many times have I heard of such threats issued by government officials subject of a protest action in the past, especially under the Marcos dictatorship?

Bucag and the town’s religious leaders have the right to petition the government for redress of grievances. Okay, the priest should have at least informed the mayor about the activity, but that’s a minor slip up. As for the children, their parents must have been the ones who brought them to the procession for one reason or another.

But I also understand the mayor’s resistance to the call to hold the Isla Music Festival outside of the Holy Week. The organizers have been selling entry packages to Sta. Fe for April 12 to 15, which falls on Holy Wednesday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Black Saturday. They could not cancel or postpone the activity without getting the ire of the ticket holders.

I heard the organizers would adjust the festival’s programming so much of the merrymaking would fall on the late hours of Black Saturday and early hours of Easter Sunday. But that begs the question of why they had to schedule the festival on Holy Week and why the Municipal Government of Sta. Fe allowed it.

I think that after the hullabaloo, the Cebu Provincial Government should initiate talks between municipal government officials and priests in the towns of Bantayan, Sta. Fe and Madridejos and come up with a common understanding on how to lure tourists to Bantayan island during the Holy Week. They should unite on what brings tourists to the island on that particular time of the year.

I say they should stick to tradition. Even before the island became a popular tourist destination, it has been known for its Santo Entierro procession that features Spanish-era life-size figures mounted on carozzas. While it provides a “fiesta feel” to the Holy Week, at least it has a religious element in it. It should be the focus of the observance, bot such distractions as bikini opens or music festivals.

Organizers of activities like bikini opens and music festivals are actually merely cashing in on the influx of tourists to the island on Holy Week. They are not the reasons why those tourists go to the island on that week.