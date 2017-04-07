Editorial: Missing the point

AFTER conducting “rescue” operations that were actually meant to hide street dwellers from the view of delegates of the meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) held in Cebu and Lapu-Lapu cities, the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) of the Cebu City Government has vowed to strictly implement City Ordinance 1631, or the Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance.

The anti-mendicancy ordinance is based on the Martial Law-vintage Presidential Decree 1563 or the Mendicancy Law of 1978 that, among others, punishes the giving of gifts or money to beggars. The law has not been fully implemented and deemed ineffective because of its questionable provisions. There are even those who see it as virtually criminalizing poverty.

But the ordinance is there so DSWS Chief Lea Japson has the right to “strengthen” its implementation this time around. She said she would solicit the help of personnel from the Cebu City Environmental and Sanitation Enforcement Team (Ceset) that will be tasked to issue citation tickets to alms-givers. Whether that would be effective in ending mendicancy in the city is another thing altogether.

Consider that the ordinance does not address the roots of mendicancy but rather deals with the symptoms. It provides a simplistic solution to a complicated problem. This was echoed by Japson who said that the reason why street dwellers stay on the streets is because people give them money there.

“It’s really hard to solve the problem on street dwellers. We give them livelihood programs but they are hesitant to accept these because they want to be on the streets because it’s easy for them to ask money from the public,” she said.

The roots of mendicancy is poverty. Begging is often a way for the poor to be able to survive in the city. It is therefore wrong to consider alms-giving as the reason why beggars beg. And DSWS is correct to offer livelihood programs to street dwellers so they won’t return to the streets.

But if street dwellers are hesitant to accept the offer, that may not necessarily be because they find begging better. The offered livelihood may not have been appropriate or they have not been given enough guidance and help to stand on their own feet before they are allowed to go.