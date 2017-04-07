Libre: Compost pit

“RESCUE” drives in Cebu City net 180 down-and-outs.

Those not “rescued” were up-and-running.

•••

Cops go hungry during first day of the Asean Summit here.

They must have looked good with their stomachs in.

•••

Crime Laboratory 7 to undergo inventory.

Should there be anything missing, the laboratory will become a crime scene.

•••

Improper waste disposal blamed for flooding in Metro Cebu.

This opens a floodgate of finger pointing.

•••

Beautician jailed for bribe try.

She committed an ugly act.

•••

President Duterte tells young scouts: “I’ll kill people who cause harm.”

Has the top scout of the land changed the slogan from “Be prepared” to “Be forewarned”?

•••

Palace: Alvarez-Floirendo spat must be settled “privately.”

Things done behind closed doors should be settled behind closed doors.

•••

Supreme Court upholds dismissal of cop tagged in 2009 rubber boat scam.

He should sink with the boat.

•••

Stiffer mendicancy law needed: official.

Mendicants reaction, “I beg your pardon?”

•••

Pulse Asia: Duterte’s performance, trust scores decline.

That should cause Duterte supporters to have “high blood” pressure on Pulse Asia.