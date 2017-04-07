Malilong: Irony

IT was raining yesterday morning when I read that Pagasa has announced the onset of summer. What a wet start to the dry season. Ironic?

Wait till you hear about the warning from the city’s social services office to those who plan to give money to beggars to think twice if they do not want to end up paying a fine or rendering community service.

Lea Japson, the former Cebu City councilor who now heads the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), said the idea of strictly enforcing the city’s anti-mendicancy ordinance came to mind while she and her team were busy rounding up the street dwellers last week.

They called their operation a “rescue,” which actually meant, as the Freeman correctly reported, hiding the street dwellers from view while the Asean finance ministers’ meeting is taking place in Cebu. We want to put on our best appearance and those poor souls who thrive on the generosity of others are an eyesore. No public official will be caught publicly saying that, of course.

Japson has a point: the street dwellers, many of them anyway, refuse to work because it’s easier and more convenient to beg in the streets. A friend, Pinky Cuenco, once asked a young mother of four very young children during an Alay sa Diyos feeding program if she wanted to work than beg. No, she said. She’d rather beg because at least she could watch her children.

There, I think, lies the weakness in the government’s approach to the problem of street dwellers. We prescribe solutions, believing that we know everything that is good for them. But do we? Have we ever consulted the street dwellers about the kind of life that they like apart from the only one that they have known and been condemned to?

So here we are, threatening both the beggar and the giver with criminal prosecution, the former for refusing to leave the streets and the latter for perpetuating dependency. And in the season of Lent yet!

The anti-mendicancy ordinance is an old one, the age evident in the lack of political correctness in the title. (That was the time when informal settlers were simply called squatters, guest relations officers, hostesses and the differently-abled, disabled.) It has not been strictly enforced though.

Not anymore, if the DSWS will have its way. Citation tickets will be issued to those who will be caught “giving cash or material goods in public places, buildings and offices” to mendicants. Forget about feeding the hungry, giving water to the thirsty and clothing to the naked.

That’s only God’s law and it doesn’t apply here.