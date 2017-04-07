Wenceslao: Dip in ratings

ILLUSION: High performance and trust ratings of presidents officials can be maintained. Reality: Performance and trust ratings of presidents are bound to dip.

I was reminded of this when I read somewhere that President Rodrigo Duterte’s performance and trust ratings in a recent Pulse Asia survey have gone down. The poll was conducted from March 15 to 20. Duterte’s performance rating slid from 83 percent in December 2016 to 78 percent in the recent survey. His trust ratings also slid from 86 percent in December to 76 percent in March.

The poll result must have saddened people, some of them my friends, who are aggressively promoting the Duterte presidency, rationalizing his administration’s failings and defending its mistakes. But while I say the effort is valiant, I would also add that it is eventually futile. It is difficult to go against reality.

The point is, the electoral campaign is different from actual governance. As they say, talk is cheap so that all the promises can be made then, even plucking the moon from heaven and giving it to the voters. But once you govern, you are bound by the status quo and of the processes unfurling in the areas where you rule. In trying to push the prevailing situation and processes forward you fail at times. That is when frustrations set in for the governed, and trust erodes.

One can actually come up with a litany of this administration’s failings but I can cite the most obvious: ending the illegal drugs trade in three months. When the President assumed office in June, optimism soared and belief in the success of the Duterte way of fighting the illegal drugs trade and criminality was high. Nine months after, government is already talking about fighting the drug menace until the end of the president’s term.

But Duterte’s performance and trust ratings remained high for two reasons. One, it is still too early in the president’s term to judge him or his administration as a failure. Two, the administration has what can be considered an aggressive and sophisticated public relations support.

While I have been critical of the president and some of his moves, including the vow to stop the illegal drugs trade in three months, I have realized that resisting is taxing and allowing him to govern is the best option. Besides, I am supportive of some of his moves, like the pursuit of the peace talks with the National Democratic Front and his appointment of militants to his Cabinet.

Include me, therefore among those who refuse as yet to judge the Duterte presidency.

As for the second reason, it is most obvious in social media. I don’t think the proliferation of pro-Duterte trolls and fake news websites is a purely genuine development. There is method in the madness. Every issue that sprouts are being picked up and given a pro-Duterte spin. That is successful in the early going because of the first reason. Many people are reserving their judgment of the administration. But as the failings pile up, the p.r. effort would start faltering.

It would thus be interesting to find out in the coming months how the Duterte presidency could ease the dip in its performance and trust ratings.