Yap: Resource

THE University of the Philippines Cebu was that erstwhile quiet monument tucked in big trees in Lahug for many years. While it had been the alma mater of not a few graduates who have etched their names big in the community, the school it seemed for years have been persistently confined to something more nostalgic rather than as a dynamic center playing a big role in community-building in the present.

Well, that was UP Cebu then, because in recent years, since it had been weaned off from its mother unit of UP Visayas, the school has been seeing unprecedented progress. It is now officially a full-pledged constituent unit (CU).

For those who are not familiar with the UP system, to be a CU puts the Cebu campus at par with the more established UP Los Baños, UP Diliman, UP Manila, among others. And just when Cebu’s UP earned its CU status, the concept of “One UP” is being pushed, which is why a UP graduate from whichever campus gets a diploma that simply says “UP”, minus the campus tag.

At the helm of progress is Atty. Liza D. Corro, whose investiture as the unit’s first chancellor took place last Monday. The recent years have been a grueling labor of love for her, with the support staff and the faculty, doggedly pursuing the elevation process. You know how these things work; it’s like moving an entire monolith from A to B. If you remember, UPC became the venue for the presidential debate in 2015, one task it valiantly embraced, one for the books indeed.

So what were these milestones that Corro facilitated in recent years? You can say UP Cebu is undergoing a construction boom. Witness the vertical growths both in its SRP and Lahug campuses. Home to its graduate school, the SRP campus now hosts the bigger satellite hub of the Cebu Business Incubator in Information Technology (CebuinIT), a technology business incubator (TBI) is supported by the DOST. It’s simply an enabling space for technology and business ideas to germinate. Supporting the facility are programs under the Technology Transfer and Business Development Office, which takes care of the protection of patents, trademarks, copyrights. The TBI, incidentally, earned the Gawad Pangulo Award for Excellence in Public Service.

A more recent development is UPC’s Fablab (fabrication laboratory), a shared service facility backed by DTI. Roughly, it’s where designers, with the aid of sophisticated technology, execute their ideas into tangible forms. UPC is set to open a masters program called Master of Arts in Applied Arts and Design in partnership with the renowned Shu-Te University of Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Cebuanos can rewire their impression of UP Cebu beyond the old image of being a distant pedestal of leaning. It can definitely be a partner in Cebu’s progress in real time, a relevant resource for a good number of industries and innovations. It houses one gene pool of artists and scientists you can consult with when the need arises.