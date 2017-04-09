Editorial: Regulating the ‘habal-habal’

“NAKALUGSONG” translates into English as “coming down from the mountains to the city.” While the Cebuano word is often applied to an upland resident travelling to an urban center for business, “nakalugsong” aptly describes the descent to the cities of the “habal-habal” motorcycle, a means of transport once limited to remote routes not covered by other modes of public transport.

With many areas in Cebu facing worsening traffic and work and lifestyles demanding an alternative transport method, the “habal-habal” has started a commuting trend but also opened problems ranging from transport regulation to public safety.

From April 4 to 6, SunStar Philippines published a special report series, “New king of the road,” which presented the implications of this popular transport mode to the public and the authorities.

Known in other parts of Asia as the motorcycle taxi, the “habal-habal” moves in to occupy the vacuum left by a lack of an efficient mass transit system in congested cities, rivalling the jeepney’s claim to being the new “king of the road,” wrote associate editor Marites Villamor-Ilano in “Habal-habal invades cities,” published last April 4.

However, the “habal-habal” is a moving contradiction, favored by the public but prohibited by law. The dilemma to legalize and regulate or ban this public transport demands an urgent response, considering the piling up of deaths and injuries caused by motorcycle accidents.

As reported by content editor Daryl D. Anunciado on April 4, approximately 300 of the 100 accidents occurring each month in Cebu City involve motorcycles, based on data from the Cebu City Traffic Office.

Part 2 of the special report series explained how solutions to the “habal-habal” dilemma must also balance public safety with the concerns of the drivers supporting families.

On April 5, multimedia editor Jay Ann C. Ramirez reported that terms favoring the buyer spurred the renewal of motorcycle registrations, from approximately 160,000 in 2014 to about 176,000 in 2016. However, a source revealed that most of those who took out loans to purchase motorcyles for “habal-habal” operations were unable to finish paying for their unit.

Mobile apps have also boosted the use of motorcycles for other services, such as food and other deliveries. Villamor-Ilano reported on April 5 that a cease-and-desist order issued by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has been ignored by Angkas, a motorcycle taxi firm operating in Manila.

The habal-habal’s illegal status does not deter commuters because aside from quickly transporting passengers, firms stay competitive by providing extras to passengers, such as insurance coverage, ponchos, and hairnets.

Ramirez also reported on April 5 that “habal-habal” drivers have organized in an attempt at self-regulation. The 2K15 Cebu Riders Association Inc., with 125 members, is accredited with the Cebu City Government through the Cebu City and Mountain Barangays Habal-Habal Drivers Association (Cemobahada).

Implementing measures to ensure the safety of passengers and drivers, the 2K15 Cebu Riders Association Inc. is asking the authorities’ help to become legal and enable them to sustain their families.

Their interests have to be weighed vis-à-vis public safety concerns, given the rise of motorcycle-related vehicular accidents and contribution of emission to air pollution. City planners have cited the need to conduct a study since even two-wheelers may play a role in connecting commuters to the bus rapid transit system that will be set up in Cebu City, reported Villamor-Ilano on April 6 in the last part of the SunStar Philippines special report series.

In the meantime, advocates are demanding the authorities regulate “habal-habal” operations. In “Will Cebu City lead the way out of traffic?,” Villamor-Ilano summed up citizens’ impatience with the turtle pace of the government to confront an issue that’s causing far too many accidents for comfort.