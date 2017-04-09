Tell it to SunStar: AFP’s ‘anti-peace’ chorus

THE military’s refusal to suspend all military operations and pull-out from communities, despite overwhelming clamor of peasants and national minorities, and the poisonous duet of warmongers Delfin Lorenzana and Eduardo Ano to sabotage the continuing peace talks reveal their disdain for free land distribution and genuine agrarian reform.

While there are remaining contentious provisions in the section on agrarian reform and rural development and further discussions on national industrialization and economic development are still needed, the firming up of the agreement of both parties on free land distribution as the basic principle of genuine agrarian reform is a significant outcome. At the heart of the ongoing armed conflict is the prevalent landlessness and feudal exploitation of peasants.

With the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)and its paramilitary groups acting as private armies of big landlords in the country, the objectives behind their constant terror attacks against farmers and indigenous peoples are in plain view. They protect the interests of landlords and big business, because they profit from it, hence giving peasants the land they tilled for decades and centuries is farthest from their fascist minds.

On April 2, 2017, farmer Danilo Nadal, 37, was gunned down in Compostela Valley by suspected agents of the 46th IBPA while boarding his motorcycle. He sustained 10 gunshot wounds. Nadal was a member of the Hugpong sa mga Mag-uuma sa Pantukan and a vocal critic of the ongoing militarization and rights abuses in the region. Four days later, another farmer, Elias Pureza, 60, was shot dead by assailants believed to be agents under the 60th IBPA in Davao del Norte. Pureza was shot in front of his family when armed men forcefully entered his home on the night of April 6. He was an active member of Farmers Association of Isidro in Davao del Norte.

On April 4, 2016, around 1,000 residents from four interior barangays of Calbiga town in Samar evacuated to the town gymnasium and civic center due to the continuing encampment of 87th IBPA troops in their communities. Residents from 12 more barangays also evacuated on April 6. Contrary to reports from the AFP, evacuees are still staying at the gym, to protest against the ongoing militarization of their communities.

Military presence and operations cause unpeace in most, if not all, communities.--Cristina Palabay, Karapatan secretary general