Barrita: We have been warned

SOME 10 heavily-armed Muslim-speaking men on fast boats entered Inabanga town, some 71 kilometers from Tagbilaran City Monday night, through the Inabanga River.

Residents in the mountain barangay of Napo, Inabanga reported the presence of the armed men to the police, which responded Tuesday morning with some soldiers.

The clash that started at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday resulted in the death of five suspected Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandits, three soldiers and one policeman.

•••

The clash came a couple of days after the United States Embassy in Manila issued a vague warning to its citizens about possible kidnappings and terrorist acts in Cebu and Bohol, citing “unsubstantiated but credible” information.

Local officials have shrugged off US Embassy travel advisories in the past, especially those citing “unsubstantiated but credible” information.

Well, it seems the credible information becomes substantiated only when it happens, as it happened in Inabanga, Bohol.

•••

The ASG members so easily entered the navigable Inabanga River under cover of darkness.

But it seems no one noticed them in the open sea while sailing from Mindanao to Bohol. The wide sea was more than enough cover for them.

The ease with which the ASG members entered Inabanga, Bohol showed they can enter any province in the country with a long unguarded coastline.

•••

It’s all right for local officials to fret when foreign governments issue travel advisories to their citizens in the country, warning them of possible kidnappings or terrorist acts.

But the latest US Embassy advisory was confirmed by Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, using information from Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 director Chief Supt, Noli Talino, who did not confirm the threat.

Travel advisories may affect our tourism industry. But can you imagine what actual kidnappings and terrorist acts could do? God forbid!