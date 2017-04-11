Briones: American reminder

I’VE lived in Cebu since 1994. So you’d think I’d know everything there is to know about this “island in the Pacific.” But I was wrong.

Take for instance President Rodrigo Duterte’s bombshell last month. In a message he delivered during a gathering of councilors in Pasay City, he revealed that Cebu has the highest drug rate in the country.

Of course, he didn’t say where he got the information. But yes, according to him, 60 to 70 percent of barangays here are drug-infested. The problem has reached “epidemic proportions,” he said.

Local officials and authorities were left scratching their heads. Duterte must have gotten outdated intel, they thought.

Local officials and authorities, too, were dumbfounded when the US Embassy in Manila issued last November a travel advisory that discouraged its citizens from traveling to the south, particularly in the towns of Dalaguete and Santander and Sumilon Island in Oslob.

According to the advisory, terrorist groups were planning to conduct kidnapping in areas frequented by foreigners in the southern portion of the island.

The other day, the US Embassy issued yet another advisory. This time, it wants its citizens to rethink their travel plans not just to the south of Cebu, but to the whole island and to other provinces in Central Visayas.

It has told its citizens to avoid large crowds and gatherings, and to remain vigilant at all times.

The embassy said it has received “unsubstantiated yet credible information that terrorist groups may attempt to conduct kidnappings” in the region.

“US citizens should be mindful of the importance of taking preventive measures to ensure their safety and security while traveling and residing in the Philippines,” it added.

I take it “unsubstantiated yet credible” means the embassy has no concrete evidence, whatsoever, but that it obtained the information from a reliable source.

Mind you, the advisory is carefully-worded. The embassy painstakingly avoids mentioning the word “warning,” even though, for all intents and purposes, that’s what it is.

Still, no need to go ballistic. The “reminder” is directed at American nationals--and I’m not going to beat around the bush--specifically at the “white” variety. Juan-looking Joes need not panic. The Abu Sayyaf is not interested in you.

Just take my word for it.

By the way, PNP Chief Bato dela Rosa yesterday confirmed that terrorist groups may stage kidnappings in this part of the archipelago. His source? PRO 7 Director Noli Taliño. The same Taliño, who, when called by SunStar last Sunday for his comment on the advisory, said there was no specific or direct threat in Central Visayas.