Cabaero: Travel advisory and marketing gimmicks

THERE was a time when Cebu was marketed as separate from the country, as a way of making the province impervious to the effects of travel advisories issued by foreign governments.

“An island in the Pacific” or “Republic of Cebu” have been marketing lines used to promote the island despite advisories against travel to the Philippines issued by foreign governments to their citizens.

Cebu and Bohol are among the favorite destinations of tourists for their vacations in the Philippines. The beaches, people and weather contribute to making their visits enjoyable and memorable.

It was a surprise then when the United States issued an advisory warning its citizens against travel to the Central Visayas area, especially Cebu and Bohol. These areas have been known to be peaceful and friendly to visitors, and have not been reported to be terrorist targets.

Whenever an advisory is given, places like Cebu and Bohol also tend to suffer from the negative impact of the travel ban even if these two provinces are not the subject of the advisory. A ban on US citizens’ visit to the southern part of the country would impact on beach resorts in Cebu or Bohol. When a tourist has to cancel a flight to the south, he has to cancel all other items in his itinerary which might have included Cebu and Bohol.

These places even become victims of travel advisories, seen in decreases in tourist visits, hotel and food spending and tours. This was the impetus for the marketing gimmick to promote Cebu as separate from the country.

But marketing gimmicks can only do so much because it still boils down to what the tourist considers as places worth going to without getting kidnapped or killed.

The US advisory at first didn’t say much about the basis of its order. It said the embassy in Manila “has received unsubstantiated yet credible information that terrorist groups may attempt to conduct kidnappings in Central Visayas, which includes both Cebu and Bohol provinces.” Citizens are advised to carefully consider this information as you make your travel plans, and to review personal security plans, avoid large crowds and gatherings, and remain vigilant at all times, it added.

Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa confirmed there were reports that local terror groups may stage abductions in Central Visayas. Police in the region are monitoring certain groups and are confident they are prepared to face the threat, he added. Dela Rosa said vacationers this summer should avoid areas where abductions are “usually happening.” A SunStar Philippines report quoted him as saying, “Huwag silang pumunta doon sa ruta na palaging kinikidnapan ng Abu Sayyaf, doon sa boundary ng Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia. May ruta diyan na suki ng Abu Sayyaf na kidnapan. Huwag silang pumunta doon.”

When the marketing gimmicks no longer work, what is next as effective would be the truth or for the police to give regular updates on security threats and what government is doing to keep people secure.