Malilong: What about the other Mike?

PRESIDENTIAL Assistant for the Visayas Mike Dino said he would support Vice Mayor Edgar Labella if the latter runs for Cebu City mayor. Labella, however, quickly doused water on the idea, saying he preferred another rematch between former mayor Mike Rama and the incumbent, Tommy Osmeña.

Such a rematch would be interesting in the way that a sudden death playoff between two tied teams in a basketball championship series is interesting. Labella is a former basketball player.

But while Rama and Osmena are tied 1-1 in their personal duel, how realistic are Rama’s chances of beating Osmeña again? He won in their first encounter by a slight margin and got clobbered in the next election.

Aside from the fact that he is no longer the incumbent, Rama suffers from the disadvantage of having been publicly shamed by President Duterte as a drug protector. It may be argued that the drugs issue was also raised against him in 2013 when he won over Osmeña so it is really immaterial insofar as the city’s voters are concerned.

But that was before Duterte announced not only once but at least twice before a national audience that Rama was in the list of drug coddlers. Duterte is very popular in Cebu City. Do you think his supporters will vote for a candidate whom their idol despises?

In fairness to Rama, he has not declared that he wanted to run for mayor again, at least not publicly. Perhaps, he doesn’t want to offend Labella whom he has proclaimed to be Team Rama’s candidate in 2019. Of course, the promise was made before Rama lost. Things might have changed after that.

Indeed, his body language has indicated towards that direction. He has been meeting with Team Rama leaders, including Labella and the councilors, more frequently lately, sometimes from morning till night. And when Jerry Guardo announced that he was defecting to Osmena’s camp, Rama was quick to call a press conference.

This probably explains why Labella has been coy about his mayoralty aspirations. Either that or he’s not really interested. About two weeks ago, he told close friends that he was thinking of retiring from politics to work in Manila where his son, Eugene, is studying law at the Ateneo de Manila University.

A politician’s favorite line is that it is too early to talk about elections. Tbat’s a lie, of course. Here, there is no such thing about early campaigning or posturing. The next election begins the day after the holding of the previous one.

When he expressed his preference for Labella, Dino has just disavowed any plan to run for mayor. I think he was sincere in both pronouncements. While he is now in public service, Dino is essentially still a private person. And he and Labella are said to be very good friends.

If both Rama and Labella eventually declare that they’re interested to run for mayor in 2019, it’s going to cause serious complications. To avoid the disintegration of their party, they not only have to be willing to undergo the process of selection, they should also commit themselves to honor the results.

Otherwise, it is going to be a waltz for Osmeña.