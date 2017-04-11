Nalzaro: Threats were real, not imaginary

SOME quarters questioned and criticized the US Embassy for issuing a travel advisory to its citizens warning them not to travel in Cebu and Bohol, as there were “unsubstantiated yet credible” intelligence reports that “terrorist groups” would stage abductions during the Holy Week. The embassies of United Kingdom (UK) and Canada issued a similar advisory and urged their citizens to avoid places frequented by domestic and foreigner tourists.

Cebu and Bohol are known tourist destinations in the country because of their beautiful beaches and heritage sites. Cebu’s Bantayan island and Bohol’s Panglao island are frequented by local and foreigner tourists during summer.

Some local officials and business leaders claimed these travel advisories would impact negatively on the tourism industry as these would discourage tourists from visiting the tourist destinations in Central Visayas during the Lenten season. Some called for a review of the process of spreading travel advisories so as not to create chaos.

But no less than PNP chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa confirmed the abduction and kidnapping threats by unidentified terrorist groups. The are only two armed groups in the country declared by the US as “terrorists”: the communist New People’s Army (NPA) and the dreaded Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) based in Sulu Province. The main “business” of the ASG is kidnapping for ransom.

Now, who said that the travel advisories by the US, UK and Canada were “false alarms” and imaginary? Yesterday morning, we were awakened by the report of a heavy encounter between police and military troops against a “fully armed group” in Inabanga, Bohol.

Because of the early deadline, we were not able to get the details of the heavy fighting, which started at about 5 in the morning. A sketchy report said that the armed group, believed to be members of the Abu Sayyaf headed by a certain “Abu Rami,” landed on a coastal barangay of Inabanga or in the town’s huge river on board motorized bancas.

Alerted by the presence of the armed group, residents of the area reported immediately to the town police, who quickly responded to the report, thus the ensuing gunfight. The armed men retreated to the mountain barangay of Napo. There there were unconfirmed reports of casualties on the government side. Army troops and additional police forces were sent to the area for augmentation.

Terrorist threats such as this should not be taken for granted by the public and should be taken seriously by our military and police authorities. You see, if this terror plan was not intercepted and “repulsed”| by our authorities, this could have been another “black eye” for our government.

Pero siyaro og dili mapulbos tong mga karaho didto. Dili sila suhito sa terrain sa maong lugar. Inutil na gyud ning atong militar ug kapulisan kung dili nila mapatay o madakpan tong tanan.