Tell it to SunStar: How about Philippine travel advisories?

I THINK it is okay for Canada and the United States to issue travel warrnings. But how about if the Philippines issue its own travel warnings to is citizens about the threats in other countries? There are more Islamic State and Muslim radicals in some of these countries than are in the Philippines.

I would go to Cebu anytime but I wonder about my safety in gun-mad America. I am an Australian and love travelling to safe Cebu where there are blue guards in every building. This makes me feel secure.--Barry Grant

St. Paul’s letters

Using the Lord’s name in vain, I believe, is blasphemy. But without probably knowing it, many priests, pastors and other Christian leaders may have commited blasphemy a number of times.

Because every time they hold masses, bible studies or prayer meetings, they distort the Bible’s teachings and misrepresent God. How? By making wrong rules in readying or studying the Bible.

The Bible should be respected as to contain the truth. Nothing should be taken from or added to it. If something is taken, it becomes half-truth and therefore false. If something is added, it becomes bloated or contaminated truth and therefore false.

Jesus said, “Beware of the yeast of the Pharisees.”

If you read or study the Bible, you should let the Bible speak for itself. If the Bible says, “God said” or “Jesus said,” it should be understood that way. If the Bible says, “Paul’s letter to the Romans,” it should be understood as Paul’s words. Not God’s words.

After reading Paul’s letters during mass, Bible studies or prayer meetings, the reader would always say, “The word of God.” That is pure and simple blasphemy. Because the reader equated an apostle with God. And God was demoted to become an apostle.

When did God become an apostle? When did an apostle become God? Paul was a Pharisee, and Jesus warned people to beware the yeast (false teachings) of the Pharisees.

All of Paul’s letters contain opinions, not truth. When he said “all have sinned” or “everyone has sinned,” he was merely referring to himself. He had no knowledge of other people’s lives.

Paul had no authority to speak for other or all people. His letters deserve to be stricken off the Bible. Especially because they contradict the teachings of Jesus and God the Father.--Chito E. Germino of Paknaan, Mandaue City

Another way of fasting

I am a Catholic and I follow the Holy Week rituals. I also fast. So I agree with those people who think that Catholics who are addicted to social media may fast by not using Facebook or Twitter at least on Maundy Thursday or Good Friday. Tan-awon natog kaya ba.

I think fasting is a test on our faith. So we should not only fast on food but also on some of our practices. And aren’t many of us addicted to social media? So why not try fasting on its use? That’s a good test of our belief. --Dindo Z. dela Calzada of Guadalupe, Cebu City