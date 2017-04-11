Wenceslao: Inabanga clash

REPORTS on the clash between government forces and suspected Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) terrorists in Bohol were still sketchy when I wrote this. But some facts have been established.

For one, the clash happened in Inabanga town, specifically in Barangay Napo at dawn. Some suspected terrorists were killed while the police and the military suffered some casualties. I just hope not all of the armed men were killed so those alive could give us a clearer picture of the failed terrorist attack. Like, what place was actually targeted?

I stayed in Bohol for more than a year (my second arrest was in Tagbilaran) so I am somewhat familiar with some of the places there. When I heard that the clash was in Inabanga, I was stumped. Inabanga is at the back side (northern coast) of Bohol, meaning it is far from the province’s main urban center, Tagbilaran City, which is on the opposite side (southwestern coast) where tourists converge.

I heard the interview of Inabanga Mayor Josephine Jumamoy over ABS-CBN and she said that had the armed group not been detected, they could easily have gone up the mountains of Inabanga to the neighboring towns like Sagbayan. But considering this is the Abu Sayyaf we are talking about, I doubt if they would have gone far from the pump boats because their only way of escape is the sea.

That’s why it is important to have the terrorists themselves tell us where their target was. Consider that Inabanga is not far from Mactan island where the resorts teeming with tourists are on the often unguarded coastlines. Had their presence not been exposed, the armed group could have gone to a resort or two there, seize their victims and head back to Mindanao.

I think if those armed men were really ASG members, then they overextended themselves and relied too much on their daring. It would be interesting to find out who acted as their guide because I believe most of them are not that familiar with Inabanga in particular and Bohol in general. Because if they were, they would not have risked going inside that river whose banks are populated, although thinly.

Besides Boholanos, including in such places as Inabanga, have a higher level of vigilance because parts of the island were once a New People’s Army (NPA) battle sites. The military, police and local government units there have developed a machinery to counter the operation of armed rebels. That machinery may no longer be well attended because the rebels’ armed presence is no longer felt but the machinery is there.

Judging from the limited information we have, what happened in Inabanga yesterday was not a chance encounter. That it happened at dawn means it was a planned assault by the combined elements of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 and the Visayas Command. Isolated, those armed men were doomed.

What this shows is that the travel advisory by the United States Embassy was on point. It warned Americans of possible kidnapping in Central Visayas, particularly Cebu and Bohol. The clash was in Inabanga but it is possible the target may have been Cebu. So there. But how much of the information gathered by the US on possible terrorist assault here was shared to local authorities?