Editorial: Backyard tourism

ABOUT 20 percent of all foreign tourists who visited the country in January 2017 came from North America. That’s part of the reason tourism stakeholders in Central Visayas worry about the US Embassy’s travel advisory, issued last Sunday, asking Americans to consider the risk of getting kidnapped and to avoid large crowds should they visit this part of the country.

Before the advisory, the number of Canadian and American tourists to the Philippines went up last January by 17 percent from the same month last year. The hope is that the advisory, the second to mention Cebu since November last year, won’t stall this momentum.

A gunfight yesterday in Inabanga, Bohol between government troops and suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf, which killed at least nine persons, gave the advisory additional weight.

These recent trials for the security and tourism communities bring some reminders to the fore. First, that East Asia remains our largest market for tourism; and second, that our Southeast Asian neighbors, no strangers to political instability and the threat of terrorism, can teach us a lot about attracting more tourists, despite these problems.

A look at the numbers can reassure and yet also challenge us. In January, visitors from Korea, Japan, and China (324,523 arrivals) made up 51.4 percent of total arrivals. This also reflected an increase of 23.9 percent from the figures in January 2016. That’s the reassuring part.

The challenge arises when we consider tourism arrivals in the rest of the region. In 2015, the latest full-year figures available, 19.67 million more tourists reached the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, compared with arrivals five years before. An increase of 22.06 percent in the region’s tourist arrivals is impressive, especially when one considers the common challenge of “insufficient resources for enforcing destination safety and security.”

Six countries reported greater increases than the regional figure. The Philippines is one of them. Some 1.08 million more tourists visited our country in 2015, an increase of 25.5 percent over the last five years. The challenge lies in figuring out what Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Indonesia did that enabled them to pull in 29 to 342 percent more tourists in 2015, despite facing similar conditions as we did.

What made the difference for these destinations? Was it better connectivity, reducing the cost of travel services, preventing congestion or a combination of these and other factors? While it’s important to pay attention to travel advisories, we shouldn’t lose sight of more deep-seated challenges, as well as the opportunities we can glean from our Asian neighbors.