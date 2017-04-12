Espinoza: Never underrate a US advisory

SKEPTICS did not believe the travel advisory the US Embassy issued last Sunday, urging its citizens not to travel to Cebu, Bohol and Siquijor because of “unsubstantiated yet credible information that terrorist groups may attempt to conduct kidnappings in the region.”

Even PNP Chief Bato dela Rosa described that intelligence report as “generic.” But Australia, the UK and Canada followed suit, and advised their citizens to avoid travelling to these areas.

Those who doubted the US advisory should eat their words because on Tuesday morning in Barangay Napo, Inabanga, Bohol, government troops engaged in a firefight suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf Group under sub-leader Abu Rami.

A police officer and three soldiers died in defense of our liberties and for peace and order in our land. “Their heroism will be forever be engraved in the hearts of our people,” read a joint statement from PRO 7 Chief Noli Taliño and Centcom Commander Oscar Lactao.

Our deepest condolences to their bereaved families!

Local officials have ordered the police to conduct night patrols and strictly implement curfew. Dangling a P100,000 reward, they asked the public to report to authorities persons doing suspicious activities. Mas vale tarde que nunca.

The Inabanga, Bohol incident is a hard lesson for our government officials. The US government would not be that careless or irresponsible in releasing this kind of information that may cause panic without factual basis.

The Abu Sayyaf chose Barangay Napo, Inabanga, Bohol because their contact is Joselito “Titong” Melloria, who converted to Islam after he married a native of Zamboanga, is from Napo. Reports said the Abus stayed in Melloria’s house.

A SunStar Cebu report stated that the wife of Mellora has contacts with the Maute group. It was reported that Mellora’s mother left their place days before the Abus fought with government troopers.

The terrorists also timed their arrival in Inabanga during the Holy Week when Christians, particularly Catholics, observe by heart the lenten season. Asean Summit meetings will also take place in Panglao, Bohol, after the Holy Week.

The Asean Summit meetings are scheduled to meet from April 19 to 22 in one of the resorts in Panglao, which is not really that far from Inabanga by boat, especially that the terrorists use speed boats. Was the Abu Sayyaf targeting the foreign dignitaries?

Cebu Gov. Junjun Davide, who is the chair of the Regional Peace and Order Council, could do nothing to transfer the venue of the Asean meetings. That’s up to the military, police and the organizing committee to decide.

There is no reason to be complacent even after Col. Medel Aguilar of Central Command assured us that the military is on top of the situation after the terrorists were defeated and destroyed.