Lim: Reborn

TODAY, Easter takes on new meaning for me.

But I shall take care not to feast too much as I foolishly did after surgery. I was so overjoyed by the dissipating nausea not to mention so famished after three days of fasting that I binged on pho, paella and pizza 72 hours after open partial nephrectomy.

It was, of course, an idiotic idea. As expected, all that food made me sick. I never told my doctor about the stupid stunt I pulled after recovering my appetite because I know I should not have foolishly given in to my overwhelming joy and hunger.

Easter is the commemoration of Jesus’ resurrection from the dead.

Death, I suppose, would be like being under general anesthesia (permanently)—immobilized, unconscious and unresponsive. It’s really nothing short of a miracle that one can be successfully roused from this stupor.

It’s amazingly been only eight weeks since surgery and if not for the surgical scar lovingly adorning my flank, I could fool myself into thinking, it never actually happened.

Recuperating at home, I had good days and I had bad ones. And on a particularly bad day, I felt like crying. “What kind of pain are you experiencing?” my friend asked. “All kinds,” I told her, “sharp, shooting, stabbing, searing, you name it, I’ve got them all.”

“What are we are going to do when the painkillers run out?” My nurse asked me. The doctor had given me painkillers good only for two days after discharge from the hospital. “We are going to survive.” I told her. And we did.

Time truly heals everything.

It’s hard for me to forgive. Maybe it’s because I take life so seriously that I don’t take transgressions lightly. Sometimes, I’m asked, “Have you never made a mistake?” And I reply, “I have but I don’t expect to be forgiven. So don’t expect me to forgive you.”

I know. I have a hard heart. But it’s not always as tough as it seems. I cry all the time—when I’m scared, sad, disappointed, dismayed and when I see two people so in love. More often than not, my heart is always breaking.

Easter marks the end of Lent.

I guess I can learn to forgive. I can learn to commit. I can learn to eat less chocolate. I already laugh a lot. I will laugh more. I already live well. I will live better. I already love too much. Should I love more? I work too much. Maybe, I should work less. This will be the hardest part.

I care too much. I feel too much. I think too much. I really don’t know how to do less. But I will try really hard to learn how to chill. So much passion. So little faith. So many goals. So little time. So much love. So little courage.

Easter is the fulfillment of God’s promise to humankind.

Superwoman will fly again. In time, I know I will put on that cape once more. And I won’t be good; I’ll be better—better than ever because God brought me back for a reason.

I’ve been reborn. New life. New rules. New goals. Watch me. Live.

