Nalzaro: Inabanga encounter postscript

MY sympathy to the families of the four government troopers, three army personnel, including a young junior officer, and a policeman who were killed in action during a fierce gunfight between a bunch of fully armed Abu Sayyaf members in Sitio Ylaya, Barangay Napo, Inabanga, Bohol last week. The fatalities offered their lives in defense of the Boholanos from the terrorist group that planned to sow terror in the place.

But that unfortunate incident could not have happened if our authorities had strictly implemented some measures to beef up and tighten security in the region. There was practically a failure of intelligence gathering and monitoring after the US Embassy, United Kingdom and Australia raised a travel advisory, warning their citizens not to travel to Central Visayas because of “unsubstantiated yet credible” reports that a terrorist group would stage kidnappings.

The problem was that after receiving the information, our authorities belittled it, saying there was “no such threat” and they were in control of the situation. The Police Regional Office (PRO 7) even relieved the chief of police in Asturias for posting on Facebook a warning about possible terrorist attacks, claiming it caused an alarm. But what happened? Last Tuesday morning, we were awakened by a report that a fierce gun battle took place in Inabanga between government forces and an armed group.

That gun battle could not have resulted to the death of four government troops and two innocent elderly civilians had our authorities preempted the landing of those Abu Sayyaf members. What were our Navy and Coast Guard doing? Where were our sea and air assets? If there was a complete intelligence information, those terrorists could have “flushed out” the terrorists in the high seas between the Zamboanga peninsula and Negros Island before they could reach Inabanga River. But our authorities were too complacent and were “sleeping on their job.”

I believed that the main “kumpit” of the Abu Sayyaf group was just ‘floating’ in the high seas between Cebu and Bohol. They used small motorized outriggers to penetrate Inabanga and as a support seacraft. They cannot use pump boats from Bohol to go back to Sulu because they can easily be intercepted by the Navy. Once they abduct in the mainland, they bring their victims to their main “kumpit,” which is standing by in the high seas, and speed towards Sulu. “Kumpit” has a bigger capacity and has a speed triple than that of a fast craft.

Another big slap in the face of our government authorities was during the running gun battle which lasted for a day. How come some of the Abu Sayyaf members were able to slip out and escape the government cordon? Only three members of the Abus were confirmed killed, including their leader Abu Rami. So where were the remaining seven members? With the air asset support from the Air Force, which reportedly dropped more than 10 bombs, how come the surviving terrorists managed to escape.

It was a “great escape” for those Abu. How come they survived that encounter with heavy artillery support? Siyaro og wala sila mapulbos? Besides, the Abus were not well-versed of the terrain. They were complete strangers in the place except for Joselito Melloria, the group’s recruiter and guide, who is a native of the place. After the smoke of the gun battle cleared, our military and police officials announced that five Abu members were killed in action, including their leader. But it turned out that the two other fatalities were civilians, the elderly couple Constancio and Crisenta Petalco.

Whose bullets killed them? The Abus’ or the military’s? Who will pay for their lives?