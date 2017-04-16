Seares: Roberto Eduardo Aboitiz, 67

I HAD attended a few of those lunches given seasonably by the Aboitiz business group for selected journalists, usually opinion makers and editors.

Two stand out as memorable: one, in which the company launched a project, where at a long table, seated with Aboitiz officials, one guest hogged most of the conversation; the other, at a Cebu Press Freedom Week function, when an Aboitiz sat at our table and most everyone shared in what we discussed.

Culprit in the first must remain forever unnamed. Credit for the second will go to Eddie Barrita, government news agency manager and newspaper columnist, who cracked most of the jokes—and Bobby Aboitiz, who was at our table.

Totally funny

Barrita is funnier in person than in his “Small Bites,” a Wednesday-&-Saturday column in SunStar, where his attempts at humor have equal chances of soaring or crashing. But Barrita’s humor flourished in the hour or so of that lunch. Our section produced so much laughter that it often drew glances from nearby, quieter tables.

It took me some time to realize why Barrita’s jokes succeeded better than anywhere else before. It was Mr. Aboitiz: Bobby listened, coaxed and contributed to the flow of humor at a table laden with, in society writers lingo, bonhomie.

Barrita opened with the self-deprecating comment about we “struggling journalists” breaking bread with a great business leader and philanthropist. Mr. Aboitiz replied with his “being pleased and honored” to lunch with “illustrious” journalists. No, he didn’t use that word but something that sounded like it.

That was followed by a succession of jokes, mostly about news sources coping with media’s quirks, that Mr. Aboitiz took part in and relished over, each episode capped with gales of laughter that guests at other tables must have wished they could also share.

What we watched

It was a facet of Mr. Aboitiz we hadn’t even glanced at before.

Most of us in media were watching the huge success of the Aboitiz conglomerate, whose companies he served as president, chairman of the board, or director. We were applauding Bobby’s efforts to unify local government, business and civic leaders and rally behind the noble yet ambitious Mega Cebu Development Authority, a task that must daunt less hardy souls.

Roberto Eduardo M. Aboitiz died last Thursday. He will be remembered and missed by multitudes, including the journalists he had lunch with four years or so ago.