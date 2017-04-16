Tell it to SunStar: Commercial trial courts eyed

COMMERCIAL trial court should be created to help suppress “pyramiding” and “Ponzi” scams that have so far hit more than a million Filipinos with over ₱25 billion in combined financial losses.

The establishment of commercial courts is long overdue. Once we have the new courts in place, there’s no question a greater number of embezzlers will be put behind bars faster, and this in turn should help discourage other would-be swindlers,” Campos, a deputy minority leader, said.

In House Bill 5339, commercial courts shall be established in every province or city in the country.

They shall have sole jurisdiction to hear and resolve all cases of investment fraud, as well as those involving theft of corporate funds, intellectual property violations, financial rehabilitation and liquidation, intra-corporate disputes and violations of admiralty and maritime laws.

Under the bill, the trial of every case before a commercial court, once begun, shall be nonstop. The proceedings shall be completed within three months from the filing of a case. Judgment shall be delivered inside 30 days from the submission of the case for decision.

Due to the lack of commercial courts, only two individuals—Rosario Baladjay, who ran the Multinational Telecom Investors Corp. and Francisco Borromeo, who defrauded his clients at Asian Capital Equity Inc.--have been convicted of investment fraud under the Securities Regulation Code, or Republic Act 8799.

Many investment scams that victimized tens of thousands of Filipinos are still unresolved.

These include the cases against Performance Investment Products Corp. and Aman Futures Group Philippines Inc., each of which had robbed some P12 billion from unsuspecting investors, as well as cases against the Legacy Group of Companies, Emgoldex Philippines, Forward Direct Selling Corp., One Lightning Corp. and Hyper Program International Direct Sales and Trading Corp., among others.

Both pyramiding and Ponzi schemes are fraudulent operations that pay unusually high returns using fresh capital supplied by new investors, rather than real profits earned from legitimate sources.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has repeatedly warned the public that scammers are now increasingly employing highly creative instruments that use precious metals, foreign currency trading, hidden treasures, travel opportunities, expensive cars, and other extravagances to mask their phony activities.--Makati City Rep. Luis Campos Jr.