Wenceslao: The Earth is flat

IT’S an interesting playoff we have in the National Basketball Association (NBA), although my team the Miami Heat, coached by Filipino-American Erik Spoelstra, failed to make it to the next round by a hairline. But more interesting for me was the statement made by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving during the regular season. He said the earth is “actually” flat.

Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, later said Irving was being merely provocative although it does sound like Irving believes what he said. The Cav’s guard then found people’s reaction to his the “world is flat” statement as hilarious, noting that his opinion on the issue didn’t matter. But it prompted an “agreement” from basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal and a “who knows it might be true” response from Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green.

O’Neal was actually tongue-in-cheek but the point is the proposition that “the world is flat” has gained more adherents with the world’s people’s anti-establishment swing, and which incidentally coincides with recent advances in technology, when everybody is given a platform to rant and articulate one’s ignorance and weirdness--and to create and spread fake news.

So it’s not only in politics and governance that truth is being challenged. Or it’s not only under the administrations of President Rodrigo Duterte or US President Donald Trump that the truth is being challenged by mere opinion usually based on false facts. Remember the insistence of Trump’s staff that the crowd that gathered for his inauguration was “the largest ever”? When the assertion was challenged, the explanation was that what was offered were “alternative facts.”

Indeed, one can now present “alternative facts” dredged from nowhere and present these as truth. Last year, for example, a book, “The Atlantean Conspiracy: 200 Proofs the Earth is not a Spinning Ball” was released. Written by Eric Dubay, it ended presented 200 “proofs” to expose the “conspiracy” by governments that claim that the Earth is round. It’s clearly a case of Eric Dubay’s opinion against science’s truth.

Some “proofs” as quoted from metro.co.uk:

--The horizon always appears perfectly flat--except in NASA and other government pictures, which are obviously faked.

--If Earth really was spherical, helicopters would be able to hover in place and wait for their destinations to come to them.

--If Earth really was a sphere hurtling through space, the water would be wobbling all over the place.

--If Earth really is spinning, bullets fired upwards would land hundreds of feet westwards. They don’t.

Imagine what the rest of Dubay’s proofs that the Earth is flat would sound.

Interestingly, while those proofs may be absurd and could not stand in the midst of science’s strict scrutiny, these have believers. Which brings me to my eureka moment. I mean, aren’t we complaining about our experience with netizens, some of them trolls, who defend their idol-politicians with the same kind of absurd arguments?