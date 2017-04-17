Briones: Lessons not learned

EASTER was supposed to be a day of celebration for the country’s Christian majority, but that was not the case for families who lost their homes, their livelihood and loved ones when the low pressure area that used to be Crising dumped some 80 millimeters of rain in Cebu, causing floods and landslides.

I’m not sure if the weather bureau Pagasa had issued a rainfall advisory. Some of the affected residents claimed that they were not aware Cebu had been placed under signal number one last Friday. “Na-surprise mi sa uwan (The rain surprised us),” said Poblacion, Carmen Barangay Councilor Helen Maningo.

I don’t know what time the downpour started in the northern towns of Carmen, Sogod, Tabogon and Danao City—the areas most affected by the deluge—but here in Cebu City, particularly near the downtown area, the rain started early evening but stopped only to return around 10 p.m.

Maningo and town officials should have realized that the water was bound to rise when the heavy rain didn’t let up. They should have started rescue and evacuation efforts before the water rose to critical levels.

Then again, it would be unfair to blame local government units for the tragedy.

Residents, especially those who continue to live in danger zones like riversides and other flood-prone areas, should have known what to do when the heavy rain did not relent past midnight. They should have packed up and moved to higher ground.

I would have thought that after super typhoon Yolanda devastated northern Cebu back in 2013, people have learned their lesson. But they have not, since majority of the more than 10,000 families, who were evacuated over the weekend, reside in danger zones.

Roger Suico, Carmen’s disaster risk reduction and management officer, said they also conducted an information drive just before the low pressure area struck the town. Apparently, some residents ignored the town’s call to move out, just as they ignored repeated warnings not to live near in danger zones.

By 3 a.m. last Sunday, the water was chest deep in some areas. By then, it was logistically difficult for the LGU to conduct rescue efforts without risking the lives of their own personnel. Not only was it dark, but it was still raining hard and the water was rising quickly.

The casualties prompted Carmen Mayor Martin Gerard Villamor to announce that he will clear danger zones in the town to avoid future deaths. That means no structures will be allowed to stand in these areas.

Residents, too, should realize that by continuing to live in danger zones, they’re not only endangering their lives, but also the lives of people who are tasked to rescue them when calamities strike.