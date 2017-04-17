Editorial: Inabanga clash: some questions

CONCERNED local government units, the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 and the Central Command (Centcom) have been engaging in what can be considered a difficult balancing act in the aftermath of the clash between Abu Sayyaf rebels and government troops in Inabanga, Bohol on April 11. They are calling for increased vigilance among the people while at the same time issuing assurances of safety.

Bohol Gov. Edgar Chatto took the lead on Day 1 by his objective assessment: the security problem was contained in one town, no, only in a few Inabanga barangays, and that Bohol is generally peaceful. PRO 7 and Centcom officials came up with assurances that whatever the Abus were planning in Bohol was scuttled by the clash. Downplayed were some details of the clash and the security sweep after.

But while we agree that the balancing act was necessary, that does not mean we should not ask some questions or raise some interesting points.

First is the number: 10 or 11 Abu terrorists in three pumpboats. After the clash, authorities announced three soldiers, a police officer and five terrorists were killed. It turned out later that among the five Abus listed as dead were an elderly Inabanga couple. That makes three Abus killed, leaving eight others escaping the dragnet. Where are the eight now?

That brings us to the second point. Reports say the Philippine Air Force dropped around nine bombs in the clash site in Inabanga. How effective was the use of the air assets in the firefight? A military official described the bombing run as “helpful.” But how helpful? Is it SOP to use bombs when Abus are involved? What was the extent of the damage wrought by the bombs on the site?

Finally, until now, the people are still clueless on what the terrorists were intending to do in Inabanga or in Bohol. While we agree that the persons that can provide the authorities with such information are either dead or are on the run, can’t information be extracted using other means? Can’t our intelligence units find ways to get to the bottom of the Abus’ foray into Inabanga? The information is needed if we want to use the clash to prepare for terrorist attacks in the future.