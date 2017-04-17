Malilong: The Abu Sayyaf and Crising

IT was supposed to have dissipated into a low pressure area by the time it passed over Cebu but Crising nevertheless still caused enormous damage to lives and property in the province. In Carmen and Danao alone, nine people were reported to have died in the flash floods generated by sustained heavy rainfall in the evening of Black Saturday.

Why, that’s the same number of people killed during the skirmish between soldiers and the Abu Sayyaf in Inabanga, Bohol last week! And yet while we were terrorized by rumors that proved to be unfounded, that the Moro terrorist group was planning to commit mayhem in Cebu, only very few seemed to have prepared for the coming of the weakened Crising.

I spent much of the Holy Week in my brother-in-law’s beach house in Boljoon and for most of the three nights slept fitfully, my ears constantly on the alert for the sound of an approaching motor boat. And yet, I hardly noticed when the rain poured heavily in the early hours of Easter Sunday. In fact, I did not know that it was that heavy until someone told me.

A total of 400,000 barrels of liquid fell from the heavens during that period, SunStar Cebu, citing Pagasa’s figures, reported yesterday. They eventually found their way into the sea but not before turning certain sections in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue into swamps and otherwise harmless little rivers in Carmen and Danao into killer torrents.

Interestingly, I saw only very little trace of the reported 400,000 barrels on my way home. We left early Sunday morning, having learned our lesson from the past many years when we got stuck in traffic for hours in Minglanilla. There were no swollen rivers nor pools of water along the highway. Could it have been because the drainage system is better in Natalio Bacalso Ave.?

It wasn’t that way before, particularly in the section that connects Minglanilla and the city of Naga, which acquired the look of a row of newly-irrigated rice fields every time it rained. People complained and cursed during those times, the vilest ones directed at then Cebu 1st District Rep. Eduardo Gullas.

It did not matter to them that at that time work was ongoing for the construction of a wider highway. I wonder how many times Eddiegul bit his tongue from all the backbiting that he was getting then.

Today, the once muddy and decrepit road has become a highway worthy of the name, thanks to Eddiegul. He could have done better by widening the rest of the highway that traverses through his district. In fact, he had already secured funding for the project which, however, had to be shelved because of the opposition of some environmentalists who did not want the trees that lined the narrow road to be cut.

I had a smooth ride coming home through Eddiegul’s highway. No attempt to dishonor the memory of Natalio Bacalso, who was a great man here, but if only the law does not forbid it, I would have proposed that the length of the highway from Minglanilla to Sibonga be named in the Talisay city mayor’s honor. Fair is fair.