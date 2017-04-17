Seares: ‘Ikaduhang bathala’: by any other name

HOUSE Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez has lately been shying away from media, apparently regretting he publicly admitted having a girlfriend and being estranged from his wife. Would he have avoided a storm of scandal if he had clammed up earlier?

It’s not yet known how the controversy has affected his popularity rating. He posted a two-point boost in the latest Social Weather Stations poll (+12 from last December’s +10) but it didn’t reflect public opinion about his admitted cheating. The March 25-28 survey was made before the story circulated starting March 29.

Would it have made much difference if he had been less or more candid about his breach of marital vow?

325 synonyms

“Girl friend” is euphemistic but still descriptive though it might be used to trivialize the cheating. It is one of 325 synonyms by which a mistress us called. Or, at least, website PowerThesaurus claims so.

We are familiar with “the other woman,” “mistress,” “lover,” “kept woman,” “concubine,” “paramour,” --often used in stories (news and fiction), movies and books. But there are 319 more?

Similar words in Cebuano-Bisaya are few: “kirida,” “kadidang, “uyab”...what else? Ah yes, “ikaduhang bathala,” which despite inaccuracy of meaning, is popularly used among Superbalita readers.

“Ikaduhang bathala,” from Ben Zubiri’s song of the same title, refers to a woman who is loved but rejects the adoration. She is no one’s mistress or sweetheart. She’s the unattainable, the one who gets away, a goddess, second to a deity, not a wife. And yet the “mistress” meaning survives and spreads.

Who name-calls

It’s not the philandering man who name-calls his lover, except when she ditches him and he’s furious about being dumped. It’s usually the wife who uses unsavory names against the other woman during discovery and confrontation. The aggrieved spouse hurls names that wound: “interloper,” “love thief,” “marriage wrecker,” prostitute,” “courtesan.”

Name-calling though should be the least worry in a marriage turned ugly by exposed infidelity. More crucial is the decision by the married couple to discard the union with the least harm to themselves and their children.

The politicians? They privately fret about survey results, hardly on whether the controversy would diminish their capacity to govern the nation and inspire its future leaders.