Tell it to SunStar: Roberto M. Aboitiz, 1949-2017

IN 2007, Roberto Eduardo M. Aboitiz--Bobby to most of his colleagues and friends--was famously quoted for saying, “Our work goes beyond wrting a check.”

He was chairman of the board of Aboitiz Equity Ventures and vice chairman of the board of Aboitiz and Co., among other positions he held in the Aboitiz conglomerate.

Bobby was also deeply involved in working to help improve the community. He believed the problems of “poverty, declining state of education and corruption” challenge “not only the government but also the community.”

As chairman of the board and president of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (Rafi), he translated that belief into programs and projects for Cebu’s growth and development.

He actively helped in uniting local government leaders, civil society and the rest of the private sector to rally behind Mega Cebu 2050, which strives for a “wholesome, advanced, vibrant, equitable and sustainable Cebu” (or, easier to recall, Waves).

He asked us members of the House of Representatives from Cebu to file an updated version of the then “Metro,” now Mega Cebu Development Authority bill. And the bill has already been approved on the committee level.

Bobby died before legislation could start helping realize the vision that he shared and vigorously promoted.

May his memory inspire the rest of us to follow the example he set for every true believer in Cebu and its role and destiny in our nation’s progress.--Rep. Raul V. del Mar

State of our roads

Why are we putting 4-lane highways and bridges in the north end of Cebu? Do we have traffic problems there, or is it a different form of pork barrel to extract monies from the National Government?

To the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), are there inspectors among you? There are roads here that are new and other with cracks that aren’t addressed but only filled with hot tar.

Are there warranties or guarantees on workmanship on work done? Or who signs off on all these contracts given out? There should be an inspection before signing off the projects and also a 20 percent retention should be unpaid till the warranty period is up.

The roads are cracking but are only dug up and poured the same way only to crack again. There are areas wherein the roadway has been changed two times in three years. Common sense will tell you to correct it by improving the compaction and adding rebars to hold it together.

Simple common sense: Fix it if it needs to be fixed.--Alfredo Acopan