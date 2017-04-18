Nalzaro: Nagging questions on Bohol clash

THE encounter between government forces and fully armed Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) fighters in Inabanga, Bohol last week that left nine people dead, including an elderly couple, has raised more questions than answers. Up to now, military and police officials in the region or their authorized spokespersons have not come up with adequate clarification or explanation surrounding the gun battle.

Our authorities should present all the details surrounding the encounter, from the day one up to the “clearing operations.” They should rectify their earlier pronouncement that five ASG members were killed in that encounter. Only three Abus were actually killed because the other two fatalities were elderly couple Constancio and Crisenta Petalco.

I don’t have military background (except for my high school CAT and college ROTC) and I am not pretending to be a military analyst. But the questions bugging me are perhaps the same questions bugging those monitoring the clash and its aftermath. The media coverage in that incident was abruptly cut off on Holy Thursday because newspapers rested on Good Friday and Black Saturday and almost all broadcast outlets went off the air. We monitored the Inabanga development through social media, which sometimes is not credible and reliable.

So how did the ASG elements, numbering 10 or 11 persons including their recruiter and guide, Joselito “Titong” Melloria, manage to dock at the Inabanga river on board three motorized bancas undetected by our authorities? Where were our Navy and Coast Guard patrol ships when the armed men travelled from the Zamboanga peninsula or Sulu to Bohol?

This only shows that our sea assets were not fully utilized despite warnings from the US, United Kingdom and Australia embassies about the “threat of kidnappings” in Central Visayas by a terrorist group. We have the Navforcen based in Lapu-Lapu City and the Coast Guard station at our pier area. What about our Maritime Police? Were it not for the vigilance of some Inabanganons, our authorities were practically blind on the ASG movement in that area. Imagine, they were able to put mini-barracks and fox holes there and already positioned their “snipers.”

Another question: How come that despite air asset support for government troops, some of the Abus managed to escape?

If we analyze the situation, the ASG got the upper hand in that gun battle. They only suffered three casualties while on the government side four, three from the Army and one policeman. This, despite being not well-versed with the terrain. Mind you, there more than ten bombs were dropped by the Air Force. Kinsa may diay gi-target atong mga bomba?

Now, our authorities claim they are combing Bohol for the surviving Abus. Susmaryosep, bisan anino dili nato ninyo makit-an. Tua na to namalik sa Sulu. Unsa na lang gyud ka inutil ning atong militar. Kun atong i-convert sa kuwarta, pila kahay gasto sa gobiyerno atong gubata? Unya dehado pa ang militar.