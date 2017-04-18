Tell it to SunStar: Probe deaths of civilians in Bohol clash

AN independent investigation on the deaths of two elderly couple in Brgy. Napo, Inabanga, Bohol should be held immediately amidst howls of protest from their relatives and neighbors denying military claims that Crisanta and Constancio Petalco were members of the criminal group Abu Sayyaf whom the military attacked in the area on April 11, 2017. Both in their 70s, the couple were said to be retrieving their livestock for safety from the firefight when they were shot dead in front of their house.

It is grossly irresponsible and downright immoral for the military to claim that all who did not evacuate the area during their operation were automatically enemies. This practice harks back to dark days of martial law when communities outside military hamlets were tagged wholesale as rebel bases. This myopic mindset does not only spawn human rights abuses, but also erodes the foundation of our cherished democratic principles.

Yet, the military in Bohol is known for tagging civilians as armed nemesis to justify abuses. The soldiers of the 47th Infantry Battalion in particular are fond of labeling peasant activists as rebel supporters as precursor to harassment and other attacks.

Thus, we renew out call for an independent investigation on the deaths of two residents during that operation. We also demand government transparency and cooperation in the conduct of an in-depth probe.--Karapatan-Cebu

Checks to curb corruption

The Philippines is still trying to stop curruption and still not succeding Why? Do our government officials really want to? If they really do, the first thing is to stop vote buying. Who in their right mind would want to invest money without getting a return plus interest?

The second thing is to treat all companies like listed companies and all transactions that are more than P1,000 be in form of a check. This will give a paper trail in and out of the companies’ earnings and spending so proper taxes can be collected and deductions can be monitored easily and total proof of expenditure and collection can be see.

Since all transactions are needs to be done in form of a check by everyone there will always be a trail of monies. Those who do not follow the rules should be given stiff fines to serve as examples.

This would curb the kickbacks that are going on now.--Alfredo Acopan

LGBTQ’s fight

Whenever a disagreement on the issue of homosexuality arises, I am always reminded of what my straight friend said. “Ang mga bakla (at tomboy) ay hindi dapat kamuhian kundi dapat kaawaan. (Homosexuals should not be hated but should instead be accorded compassion.)

Yes it is true, but most of the members of LGBTQ are being discdiminated against, rejected, afraid of coming out because of the stigma and even violated.

This is the reason why the LGBTQ are fighting for their right and showing the society that they exist as their population increase. Thus, with regards to this matter, an open mind is neccessary and it should be discussed thoroughly.--Gilbert G. Apura Jr.