Briones: Over vigilance

SINCE the US Embassy in Manila issued a travel advisory last April 9 reminding its nationals to cancel or to postpone visits to Cebu and Bohol after it received reports that local terrorists were planning to strike in these areas, the Philippine Government has been trying to put the public’s mind at ease.

Don’t put your life on hold, one official suggested. Go on with what you’re doing, another said. But both agreed that everyone should be vigilant.

That last piece of advice took on a new dimension when the US Embassy’s “unsubstantiated yet credible information” turned out to be very credible with government troops clashing with suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf Group in Sitio Ylaya, Barangay Napo, Inabanga, Bohol last April 11, killing one cop, three soldiers, four suspected terrorists and an elderly couple.

News of the Abu Sayyaf’s presence would not have reached authorities if some Ylaya residents weren’t so vigilant.

However, the problem is some people are too eager to be vigilant. And so, it’s no surprise that there have been many reported sightings of armed men in Cordova, in Carcar, in Argao, Boljoon, Ginatilan and so on, here in Cebu.

And it is also no surprise that these all turned out to be negative.

But look around you.

Government officials. The police. The military. They’re all saying that there’s nothing to worry about. That they’ve contained the problem. Oh, and as an addendum, be on the lookout for eight suspected terrorists who are still on the loose. And by the way, these men are fully armed.

No wonder some people’s imagination have been working overtime.

Take for instance what happened last Sunday. Management of an uptown hotel alerted police after “strange-speaking” persons checked in.

A team from the Special Weapons and Tactics was sent to investigate only to learn that the group was composed of local government officials from Mindanao who were in Cebu City for a conference.

No, management wasn’t being overeager. Police had actually encouraged hotels to report any suspicious-looking persons as a precautionary measure.

Apparently, many people have taken the “be vigilant” advice to heart.

Reports about armed men continue to circulate on social media, which only aggravate the situation. This prompted Cebu Provincial Police Office Director Eric Noble to urge the public not to believe these reports because these are unverified.

Maybe Noble and his fellow officials should define what they mean by “suspicious persons” or “suspicious activities” to avoid any confusion. If they don’t make this clarification, they might be guilty of promoting a culture of fear.