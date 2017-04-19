Carvajal: What will endure

ON Palm Sunday, I attended a mass where it was announced that in 2017 the diocese of Novaliches is gradually abolishing the arancel or the schedule of fees for religious services, including the sacraments. Earlier Bishop Julito Cortes, right after his installation as bishop of Dumaguete, also started to abolish the Arancel.

Stopping the sale of indulgences and other sacred things was one of Martin Luther’s main reform agenda in the 16th century. The Church’s refusal to fully abolish the practice led him to found the first Church of the Reformation that has since spawned what today we call Protestant Churches.

It is great that bishops are showing signs of willingness to listen to and learn from among the friendly but sincerely discerning of both clergy and faithful. But more than that, they need to face up to and refrain from underplaying the truth behind the none-too-friendly candid criticisms from among the likes of President Duterte. Contrary to what bishops triumphantly claim there is no guarantee that the institutional Church will not break up again like it did in Luther’s time.

Ironically what could do the Church in is the bishops’ preference for actions directed at, in Pope Francis’ words, “preserving the institution” (of the Church) over the mission of “making the gospels relevant” to today’s human community.

To preserve the institution, for instance, they defend sexually abusive priests at the expense of justice for victims, refuse to be accountable to the faithful on money matters at the expense of truth, and insist that the faithful simply submit to their dogmatic judgments on controversial moral issues such as contraceptives, homosexuality, etc. at the expense of the Christian’s right to freedom of conscience and of participation in decision-making in a community of equals.

The Church of Christ is the totality of all followers of Jesus most of whom belong to different Christian sects while some do not. The Catholic Church might be the biggest of these sects yet nothing would preclude a further break-up of its man-made parts such as its antiquated bureaucracy and hierarchy.

As institutions, Churches are man-made historical fixtures. Christianity became an organized religion in the 4th century when Constantine, the first Christian Roman Emperor, decreed it as the Empire’s official religion. The Protestant Church was organized by Martin Luther in the 16th century.

The Catholic Church as an organization or sect can cease to be relevant and perish. What will endure is the Mystical Body of Christ, for Jesus will always have followers who, belonging or not to a sect but infused by His Spirit, live His gospel message and make it relevant to men and women of all times.